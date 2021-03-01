Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson Crash Golden Globes as Touchy-Feely Composers

In case you were worried about missing out on awkward drunken speeches, these two goofballs have you covered.

Just because Jack Nicholson wasn’t there, doesn’t mean the 2021 Golden Globes were going to get away without any drunken monologues. Host Amy Poehler (who co-hosted with Tina Fey on opposite coasts) was on hand to introduce an eccentric composer duo to carry on that particular Golden Globes tradition. Dressed in matching silver metallic silver getups and bearing the ridiculous names Beverly Jack Fruit and Francois Jean Rudy, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson zapped some much-needed life into the unusual Golden Globes ceremony, which was filmed partially remotely due to the pandemic.

Thompson began by planting an enthusiastic wet one on Poehler, which Rudolph followed up with a very friendly feel-up (Poehler’s laughter would seem to confirm all this was pre-approved). Rudolph then announced, in one of her trademark old timey voices with a faux-British accent: “Bear with me, I had a vodka epidural before I came here.”

Thompson and Rudolph then showed off their musical improv skills by riffing on very enthusiastic theme songs, including one for nominated Netflix show “The Crown,” which naturally sounded nothing like the actual theme song.

The awkward drunk speech continued into more uncomfortable territory when Rudolph turned to Thompson, whom she called her “partner in work and yoga,” and the two had a far too intimate moment for the public stage whole Poehler pretended to be uncomfortable off to the side.

The bit was popular on Twitter, with one fan tweeting: “You want to make your Awards show better?? Make sure Maya Rudolph is there!!” Another user said “Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson just made my night.”

Here’s Rudolph translating Thompson’s completely gibberish fake French:

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson just made my night 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HR4c4K6UvM — . (@letsy4u) March 1, 2021

The 78th Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Like all other recent awards shows, the latest installment of the Golden Globes was held virtually for health and safety reasons. Fey and Poehler co-hosted the event from New York City and Los Angeles, respectively. Cord cutters can use services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, all of which allow consumers to tune in to NBC.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.