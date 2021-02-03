Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Set to Host First-Ever Bicoastal Golden Globes Ceremony

More details are still to come, but Fey and Poehler will make Golden Globes history by broadcasting from New York and Los Angeles during the ceremony.

With less than 24 hours until nominations are announced for 2021 Golden Globes we are finally getting our first details of what the ceremony might look like. As announced long ago, fan favorites and former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the show, returning to the post they last inhabited in 2015.

The difference will be in the 2021 ceremony’s presentation. Because of the continued global pandemic, both hosts will broadcast live on different coasts; Fey in the Rainbow Room of Rockefeller Center in New York and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (where the Globes are typically held). This will be the first time in Golden Globes history that the show will be aired from multiple locations, after 78 prior incarnations.

Though a first for the Globes, this would not necessarily be the first time an awards ceremony has been bicoastal. Up until the 1950s, the Oscars would regularly be held both in New York and Los Angeles to accommodate different stars.

There are still a number of details to work out, especially with regard to presenters and nominees. Last year’s Primetime Emmys, the first major awards show to air during the pandemic, saw a limited number of presenters appear in-person at the Staples Center, with winners giving pre-recorded and live speeches via Zoom. The Golden Globes could do something similar.

The Golden Globes will be the first major film ceremony to come out in the era of coronavirus. Both it and the Oscars pushed their voting timetables back to allow for a wider swath of nominees, many of which were pushed from their original release dates back in 2020. This new air date for the Golden Globes is two months later than it usually is, set near the typical Oscars date on Sunday, February 28.

The nominations for the Golden Globes will be dropped tomorrow morning at 5:35 a.m. PT (8:35 am ET), live on NBC’s “Today” show. Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will read out the nominees. You can head over to read IndieWire’s predictions for who could see a nomination tomorrow with potential shows like “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Mandalorian” all in heavy contention.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air on Sunday, Februay 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

