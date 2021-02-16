Hasbro Drops Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ Toys: ‘No Longer Approved’ for Production

Disney fired Carano from "The Mandalorian" last week following controversial social media posts.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s decision to fire Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” is now working its way into the merchandising of the blockbuster “Star Wars” streaming series. Hasbro has announced it is discontinuing the production of Carano’s popular “Mandalorian” action figure following her firing over controversial posts on social media. In recent months, Carano used Twitter to mock transgender pronouns, to question pandemic mask wearing, and more. The actress was fired by Disney and Lucasfilm last week after using Instagram to re-share a post comparing the current U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany.

Hasbro’s full statement reads (via The Hollywood Reporter): “The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received. Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

Upon announcing Carano’s firing last week, Lucasfilm issued the following statement: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano hit back at the studios in her own statement, released February 12. The actress announced she was developing and producing her own film with the conservative website The Daily Wire, adding, “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Many of Carano’s conservative fans have been calling for a boycott of Disney+ in the wake of the actress’ firing from “The Mandalorian.” A petition urging Disney to rehire Carano has also circulated on social media. Conservative political figures have also spoken out against Disney, including Senator Ted Cruz, who wrote on Twitter, “[Carano] was instrumental in making ‘Star Wars’ fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.