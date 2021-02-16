IndieWire Film and TV Critics, Website Nominated by National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Film critic Eric Kohn and TV critic Ben Travers are nominated for Critic of the Year and IndieWire is nominated for Best Entertainment Site.

The National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards have nominated IndieWire’s head film and TV critics as Critic of the Year in their respective categories, and nominated IndieWire.com as Best Entertainment Website.

In the Film category, IndieWire chief critic and Executive Editor Eric Kohn was nominated for his reviews of “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “She Dies Tomorrow,” as well as a 25th anniversary reconsideration of “Forrest Gump.”

In the TV category, Ben Travers, IndieWire TV critic and deputy editor TV, was nominated for his reviews of “Mindhunter,” “City So Real,” “Snowpiercer,” and “At Home with Amy Sedaris.”

Critics considered for the honors come from all media platforms including print, broadcast, and online.

“Congratulations to Eric and Ben on their individual nominations, and to the entire IndieWire staff for our nomination as Best Entertainment Website,” said Dana Harris-Bridson, editor-in-chief of IndieWire. “It’s a terrific recognition of our team’s work, especially in an extraordinarily difficult year.”

The 13th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which are sponsored by the L.A. Press Club, will be announced via virtual ceremony this spring.

