‘Invincible’ Trailer: Steven Yeun Voices a Teen Superhero in Amazon’s Adult Animation

J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, and Gillian Jacobs also lend their voice talent to this series premiering March 26.

Amazon Prime Video continues its splash into adult animated series with “Invincible,” created by Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of “The Walking Dead.” Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, “Invincible” is an hour-long episodic series that centers on 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except for the fact that his father is only the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Watch the latest trailer below.

The first three episodes of “Invincible” debut on Friday, March 26, with hour-long installments unveiling every Friday up through the finale on April 30. “Invincible” boasts quite a cast of voice talent, including Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Seth Rogen (“This Is the End”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Andrew Rannells (“Black Monday,” “Girls”), Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Mark Hamill (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Walton Goggins (“Justified”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”), Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”), Melise (“The Flash”), Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons”), Grey Griffin (“Avengers Assemble”), Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”), and more.

“Invincible,” Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, ended in February 2018 after a 15-year run, but now will enjoy a second life as a TV series. It’s produced produced by Skybound and executive-produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Catherine Winder (“The Angry Birds Movie,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) with supervising director Jeff Allen (“Avengers Assemble,” “Ultimate Spider-Man”), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

Voice star Steven Yeun is an Academy Awards contender this year for his leading performance in “Minari,” but he is known to many audiences for his run as Glenn Rhee on “The Walking Dead.” He’s also dabbled in voicing animated series before, including roles on “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Robot Chicken,” and “Final Space.” Next up, he’ll star in the feature film “The Humans,” and will also bring his voice to the Netflix original film “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.