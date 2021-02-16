Jordan Peele’s Secret New Movie Eyes ‘Get Out’ Reunion with Daniel Kaluuya, Plus Keke Palmer

Palmer is confirmed to be starring in the secret project, while Kaluuya is reportedly entering final negotiations.

Casting is coming together for Jordan Peele’s secret new movie, which Universal Pictures first announced in November 2020. The Hollywood Reporter confirms Keke Palmer has signed on to star in the film, while Daniel Kaluuya “is in negotiations to reunite with the filmmaker.” Kaluuya, currently earning Oscar buzz for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” was the lead actor of Peele’s breakthrough feature directorial effort “Get Out.” Kaluuya was Oscar nominated for “Get Out,” while Peele won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was also nominated in the Best Director category.

According to Collider’s report on Peele’s new movie, Palmer is “playing the antagonist of the film.” The publication added: “have pegged Jesse Plemons and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya as the two stars of the untitled film. Sources say that Kaluuya’s deal is expected to close, but Plemons has a scheduling conflict that will preclude his participation.”

“Get Out” opened in February 2017 to acclaim and huge box office returns, becoming one of the defining horror films of the century. “Get Out” earned $255 million on a $4.5 million production budget. The film picked up a total of four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Peele’s nomination in the directing category made him only the fifth Black filmmaker in history to compete for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Peele followed “Get Out” with “Us,” which matched the $255 million worldwide gross of “Get Out.” While a more polarizing effort among critics and fans, “Us” garnered a passionate fan following and universal acclaim for Lupita Nyong’o two leading performances. Nyong’o was awarded the Best Actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle. Shortly after the release of “Get Out,” Peele said he already had four additional genre films ready to rollout over the next decade. “Us” was one of these projects, and it appears this new mystery project is the next one.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele said at the time. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Universal Pictures has set a July 22, 2022 theatrical release date for Peele’s film, which remains untitled for now.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.