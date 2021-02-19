‘Lisey’s Story’ First Look: Stephen King’s Apple TV+ Series to Premiere in Summer

Stephen King wrote every episode of the upcoming television adaptation of his acclaimed horror novel.

“Lisey’s Story,” the latest television adaptation of one of Stephen King’s popular horror novels, is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ in the summer.

Apple announced the premiere window, as well as a first look image (pictured above), of the series during its CTAM Winter 2021 Press Tour virtual presentation on Friday. A specific release date for the eight-episode limited series was not provided.

Per Apple, the series will follow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moor) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones will also star in the series. “Lisey’s Story” is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Episodes of the series was written by King, who served as executive producer alongside Moore, Larraín, Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

“Lisey’s Story’ means a lot to me because its the one I love best,” King said during the TCA panel on Friday. “It’s a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and also has a kick-ass villain in it. My idea is to be all the way in as much as possible… This is a passion project.”

“Lisey’s Story” will join upcoming limited series set to premiere on Apple TV+ including “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, and starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn; “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Sarah Treem; “Five Days At Memorial,” a limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley; and, the recently announced “WeCrashed,” starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

“Lisey’s Story” is one of a growing number of television adaptations of King’s works in recent years. HBO premiered “The Outsider” in early 2020 and “The Stand” premiered on CBS All Access (which will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March4), while “The Mist,” “Mr. Mercedes,” and “Grey Matter” are among several adaptations that have premiered recently.

