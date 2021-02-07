‘Nomadland’ Wins Three Top Prizes from London Film Critics Circle

Like the New York Film Critics and the Oscars, the London Critics influence the BAFTAs.

The London Film Critics Circle are to the BAFTAs as the New York Film Critics Circle are to the Oscars — more influential than predictive. And the BAFTAs, which will announce nominations March 9 (their longlists are here), are quite predictive of the Oscars, which reveal their nominations six days later. (The full list of London Film Critics winners is listed below.)

Clearly the LFCC, a group of 160 critics, adores smart horror flick “Saint Maud,” which won Breakthrough British or Irish Filmmaker for Rose Glass, and Best British or Irish Actress for Morfydd Clark (who beat Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman”). But the London critics gave three top awards to American road movie “Nomadland,” which won Best Film and Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, and Actress for Frances McDormand.

Accepting Best Director for his Emmy-eligible “Small Axe” series from Amazon Studios, Steve McQueen said: “I’m trying to find out who we are, who we want to be, and who we could be. ‘Small Axe’ was a love letter to Black London and Black Britain.”

Best British or Irish Actor Riz Ahmed won for two independent films, “Sound of Metal” and “Mogul Mowgli.” “They are both stories about someone going through a health crisis who lands in purgatory and is forced to reassess what really matters,” he said, “which is what we are all going through right now.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star Colman Domingo accepted Best Actor for his costar, the late Chadwick Boseman, saying: “Working with him, I saw him put every ounce of love and joy, interrogation, spirit, and fight into Levee. He cherished every single moment and you see it in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ He gave you his heart and soul; he gave it everything he got.”

Romanian director Alexander Nanau’s “Collective,” nominated in three categories, won Best Documentary. “We’re living in a world,” he said, “where we have to be become more aware of the need for an independent press.”

Best Foreign Language film went to Denmark’s “Another Round.” “It’s supposed to be a life-affirming film,” said director Thomas Vinterberg. “It came from a very difficult time in my life and it comes straight from the heart.”

Film of the Year

“Nomadland”

Director of the Year

Steve McQueen, “Small Axe”

Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Supporting Actor

Shaun Parks, “Mangrove”

Screenwriter

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actress of the Year

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Actor of the Year

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Documentary

Alexander Nanau, “Collective”

Best Foreign Language Film

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Best British or Irish Actress

Morfydd Clark, “Saint Maud”

Best British or Irish Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” and “Mogul Mowgli”

Best British or Irish Film

Rose Glass, “Saint Maud”

Best British or Irish Short Film

Aneil Karia, “The Long Goodbye”

Best Young British or Irish Performer

Bukky Bakray “Rocks”

Best Technical Achievement

Lucy Pardee for casting “Rocks”

