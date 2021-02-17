Disney Spokesperson Says Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Will Not Be Recast in ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney is moving on from Cara Dune in the wake of Carano's firing.

With Gina Carano fired from Lucasfilm, many “Star Wars” fans have been left wondering whether or not Carano’s character, Cara Dune, will be recast for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 and other future spinoff projects. A Disney spokesperson confirms to IndieWire that Cara Dune will not be recast. The Hollywood Reporter originally claimed that insiders were expecting Cara Dune to be recast because of “story and merchandising reasons,” but now a spokesperson says that won’t be the case.

The Hollywood Reporter changed their initial report to the following: “A Lucasfilm source says that the Cara Dune role on ‘The Mandalorian’ is not expected to be recast and that she was not part of the Dec. 10 presentation, nor was she engaged in negotiations for future work.”

The “Dec. 10 presentation” refers to Disney Investor Day, when the studio announced “The Mandalorian” was getting a slate of spinoff projects. One title, “Rangers of the New Republic,” was rumored to position Carano’s Cara Dune as its lead character. After Carano’s firing last week, reports surfaced that Disney scrapped plans to announce Carano as the star of a “Mandalorian” spinoff following controversial social posts. THR’s latest report claims Cara Dune was never going to factor into the next “Mandalorian” project, this December’s “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Earlier this week, Carano revealed Disney and Lucasfilm removed her from “The Mandalorian” Season 2 press tour after she refused to use the studios’ written apology in regards to accusations she was mocking transgender pronouns.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok,” Carano said. “That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Lucasfilm fired Carano February 10 after she ignited outrage for sharing an Instagram story comparing the current U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. The Instagram story followed other controversial social media posts published over the last several months, including tweets that questioned pandemic mask wearing. Carano announced after her firing that she is now partnering with conservative website The Daily Wire to develop and star in a new feature film.

