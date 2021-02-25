‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Trailer: Hulu Unveils Footage of Animated Marvel Series

Patton Oswalt will voice the titular character — the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — on Hulu this spring.

The titular supervillain in Hulu’s upcoming “M.O.D.O.K.” wants to change the world — by bringing it to its knees.

Hulu unveiled the release date for its upcoming Patton Oswalt-led animated Marvel series during its presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour on Thursday. All 10 episodes of the series, which marks one of Marvel’s few shows to center on a supervillain, will premiere on Hulu on May 21.

Per Hulu, the series will center on “M.O.D.O.K.,” a megalomaniacal supervillain who has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The series’ voice cast is rounded out by Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. The series is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and former executive vice president of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

Hulu’s bloody and irreverent release date trailer for “M.O.D.O.K.” suggests that the show could be Marvel’s answer to Warner Bros. Animation’s gleefully violent “Harley Quinn” series. “M.O.D.O.K.” will be the latest Marvel show to premiere on Hulu following 2020’s “Helstrom,” which was canceled after one season. Hulu was also home to all three seasons of “Runaways,” which premiered its third and final season on the streaming service in December 2019. An animated series based on Marvel’s “Hit-Monkey” character is also slated to premiere on Hulu in the future. “M.O.D.O.K.” will serve as Patton’s second recent collaboration with Marvel; he had a recurring role on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” when he portrayed Eric Koenig on nine episodes of the show.

“M.O.D.O.K.” is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is slated to premiere a variety of new shows on Disney+ in the coming months. “WandaVision” premiered on Disney+ in January, while titles such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” will be released on the streaming service over the next several months.

Check out the trailer for “M.O.D.O.K.” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.