‘Monster Hunter’ and ‘Greenland’ Lead VOD Charts, While ‘Croods 2’ Remains Unstoppable

"Tenet," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "Let Him Go" persist with high placement, while "Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar" makes a strong debut.

Two films dominated VOD rankings last week. “Monster Hunter,” Paul W.S. Anderson’s video-game adaptation with his muse and wife Milla Jovovich, debuted on Premium VOD and “Greenland” after breakout success as a PVOD exclusive (no theaters in the U.S.) over the last two months reduced its price to $5.99 and immediately rebounded to lead in some as well.

“Monster Hunter” spent nine weekends as a theatrical exclusive and grossed $13.4 million domestically, for about $25 million worldwide. The film took a hit when Chinese officials banned it for content offensive to local sensibilities. (It would have been Sony’s first post-COVID release in China.) It leads FandangoNow’s chart (based on revenue earned) and spent five days as #1 on Apple TV. It’s now #2 at Apple TV and GooglePlay, which lists by rentals.

“Greenland” is now #1 at Apple TV and GooglePlay. Considering the word-of-mouth generated since its December 25 home-only release at $19.99, the price reduction will likely propel it to many weeks more play.

Four titles placed on all charts. “Tenet,” continuing its very successful transition to $5.99, had the highest placement with two slots at #3. “The Croods: A New Age” is still PVOD and #1 in theatrical box office, was in the top five everywhere. “Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar” found rankings between #4 and #7, making it the best start for a PVOD original since “Greenland.”

Spectrum’s #1 is Focus’ standard-price “Let Him Go”; the long-running modern Western ranks at the lower end of three other lists. Like its parent Universal, it’s releasing films on PVOD three weeks after theaters and reducing the rental fee about two months later. Also continuing strong is PVOD “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is still in theaters but currently unavailable on HBO Max.

Unknown is the performance of “Nomadland” on Hulu. It debuted on the streaming site the same day as it went into general theatrical release, with an apparent (though unreported) $500,000 gross at around 1,200 theaters nationally.

Three new releases popped up for the first time on one chart each. “Silk Road,” a thriller about a DEA agent chasing a drug-selling website, is #4 at Apple TV at $5.99. “The Swordsman,” a Korean period action film, is #7 there, with a price as low as $3.99 at some sites. The animated “Monster Zone,” from Mexico’s Anima Studios and now with English-speaking voices, is #7 at Spectrum.

“I Care a Lot,” a dark comedy in which Rosamund Pike tries to swindle seniors out of their homes, raced to #1 at Netflix. The other new original there this week is a 45-minute interactive documentary of sorts, “Animals on the Loose.” Last week was led by sequel “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”; it’s dropped off the chart after its Valentine’s Day weekend debut.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, February 22

1. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

2. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

3. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

4. Silk Road (Lionsgate) – $5.99

5. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

6. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. The Swordsman (Well Go) – $3.99

8. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

9. Blithe Spirit (IFC) – $5.99

10. Shadow in the Cloud (Vertical) – $5.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for February 15-21

1. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

4. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

5. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media) – $19.99

7. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

8. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

9. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, February 22

1. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

2. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $19.99

3. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

4. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

5. The Croods: The New Age (Universal) – $19.99

6. Freaky (Universal) – $5.99

7. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. The War with Grandpa (101) – $5.99

9. Let Him Go (Focus) – $5.99

10. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $4.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between February 12-18, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. Let Him Go (Focus)

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

4. Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

6. Freaky (Universal)

7. Monster Zone (Grindstone)

8. Tenet (Warner Bros.)

9. Tulsa (Pryor)

10. Wild Mountain Thyme (Bleecker Street)

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, February 22; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. I Care a Lot (2021 original)

2. The Conjuring 2 (2016 theatrical release)

3. No Escape Room (2018 theatrical release)

4. To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021 Netflix original)

5. War Dogs (2016 theatrical release)

6. Animals on the Loose (2021 Netflix original)

7. We Can Be Heroes (2020 Netflix original)

8. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

9. Finding ‘Ohana (2021 Netflix original)

10. The Croods (2013 theatrical release)

