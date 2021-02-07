‘Old’ First Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Reveals His Spooky New Vision Starring Gael García Bernal

"Old" is currently set to be released July 23 from Universal Pictures.

M. Night Shyamalan served up a first trailer for his upcoming thriller “Old,” his latest film since 2019’s “Glass,” during the Super Bowl game on Sunday. Inspired by the Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel “Sandcastle,” “Old” is set to be released on July 23 from Universal Pictures.

The source material tells an existential horror story about mysterious and rapid aging occurring on a beach, where a group of tourists seem unable to leave. Shyamalan has assembled a great international cast, including Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and Rufus Sewell. The film shot around the Dominican Republic (a first for Shyamalan), and was originally set to release February 26 before the pandemic led to a delay.

As details trickle in for the plot, here’s the “Sandcastle” synopsis, courtesy of Booklist:

By a tidal pool near a small beach on France’s Mediterranean coast, a North African–looking man glimpses a young woman stripping to swim. Later, but still early in the morning, three families intent on sunbathing and picnicking encounter the man, then find the girl’s corpse in the pool. One paterfamilias, a racist, xenophobic physician, angrily accuses the North African of murder and calls the cops. While awaiting the police, the doctor’s mother dies. The young children of two of the families start growing, the little ones right out of their swimsuits and the preteens into puberty. The adults are changing, too. Attempts to leave the area prove futile, and further calls don’t go through. At the rate they’re aging, they’ll all be dead by tomorrow morning. Peeters’ accomplished European realist comics style and Lévy’s utterly natural dialogue suit to a tee this maximally eerie, unsettlingly plein air exercise that Kafkaesquely defies all explanation.

As always for the director of “The Sixth Sense” and “Split,” the film remains shrouded in mystery. Shyamalan wrote the screenplay, and is working with “Glass” and “Split” cinematographer Mike Gioulakis, who also shot Jordan Peele’s “Us” and David Robert Mitchell’s “It Follows.” He also shot Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” releasing later this year from Searchlight Pictures.

