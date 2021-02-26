PGA Awards: TV Speciality Nominees Include ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Animaniacs’ — Full List

The organization also unveiled an event called "A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees."

With the Golden Globe Awards right around the corner on February 28, the winter TV awards season continues to ramp up. On Friday, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for the TV specialty categories, including Sports, Children’s, and Short-Form programming. The Producers Guild Awards are held annually to celebrate the art and craft of producing by honoring the producers behind the best films, television series, and new media projects of the year.

Given the global circumstances, the PGA will be shaking up its approach for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards, opting out of a traditional in-person ceremony and instead hosting a virtual awards ceremony on March 24. However, the winners of the Sports, Children’s, and Short Form categories, in addition to the PGA Innovation Awards, will be announced during a new event launched by the organization entitled “A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees.” The virtual event will be held Saturday, March 20 and will feature panels with nominated producers, as an expansion of the traditional PGA Nominees breakfast which would typically be held the morning of the Awards ceremony itself.

As for the latest batch of Children’s nominees, only Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego” repeats as a nominee from last year, joined by two new old favorites with Hulu’s “Animaniacs” and HBO Max’s “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” both revisitations of previous series bearing the same name. Filling out the category are the Disney+ original “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special,” which aired on both PBS and HBO Max.

For those anxiously awaiting the rest of the PGA Awards nominees, rest easy. Outstanding category nominations, including Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited Series Television, and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced Monday, March 8. Winners of these categories will be announced at the virtual 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards.

The full list of Sports, Children’s and Short Form category nominees can be found below:

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (Season 1)

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles”

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 26)

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe”

“The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED Featuring President Barack Obama”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Animaniacs” (Season 1)

“Carmen Sandiego” (Season 3)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (Season 1)

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Season 7)

The Award for Outstanding Short Form Program

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler” (Season 3)

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (Season 5)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 3)

“Inside Pixar: Inspired” (Season 1)

“SNL Presents: Stories from the Show” (Season 1)

