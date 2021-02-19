‘Physical’ First Look: Rose Byrne Goes Full Jane Fonda as 1980s Aerobics Instructor

Apple TV+'s new dark comedy also stars Rory Scovel and hails from "Desperate Housewives" and "The Path" producer Annie Weisman.

Apple TV+ revealed the first look at “Physical,” a new dark comedy from the streamer starring Rose Byrne and her fabulous ’80s perm. The series is the first project to be released under creator Annie Weisman’s overall deal with Apple, which was announced in May of last year. The playwright is known for producing ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” and Hulu’s “The Path.” Based on the description, “Physical” appears to build on the desperate housewife trope, but with a dive into the highly stylized world of female entrepreneurship in the 1980s.

The first look photo shows Byrne sporting a mile-high curly hairdo, signaling “Physical” will lean heavily into the ’80s milieu.

Here’s what we know so far, per the official synopsis:

“Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, ‘Physical’ is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.”

In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel (“I Feel Pretty”), Dierdre Friel (“New Amsterdam”), Della Saba (“Steven Universe”), Lou Taylor Pucci (“You”), Paul Sparks (“House of Cards”), and Ashley Liao (“Fuller House”).

Weisman and Byrne also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Additional executive producers include Craig Gillespie, who directs the pilot, and Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who all serve as directors.

Apple TV+ will release “Physical” sometime this summer.

