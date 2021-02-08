Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Film Director Insisted She Get Plastic Surgery: I Felt ‘Stunned and Small’

The actress fired her manager after he agreed with the director that she should undergo plastic surgery.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confronts her own experience with misogyny in Hollywood in her upcoming memoir “Unfinished,” which is now available for pre-order and goes on sale later this month through Penguin’s Michael Joseph imprint. In portions of the book shared by The Independent, Chopra Jonas reveals she parted ways with a manager after he agreed with a film director’s plastic surgery request. The incident occurred shortly after Chopra Jonas was named Miss World 2000. The actress said the first director she met with in Hollywood insisted she “fix” her “proportions” if she wanted to break into the American film and television business.

“After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” Chopra Jonas writes. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in [Los Angeles] he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

The incident left Chopra Jonas “stunned and small,” and resulted in her parting ways with her manager soon afterwards. Chopra Jonas got her breakthrough in the U.S. as the lead on ABC’s thriller series “Quantico,” which led to roles in studio movies such as “Baywatch” and “Isn’t It Romantic.” The actress most recently appeared in two Netflix projects, Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes” and Ramin Bahrani’s “The White Tiger.” Chopra Jonas also served as an executive producer on “The White Tiger,” which Netflix recently announced is on track to be seen by 27 million households in its first four weeks of release.

“It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant, incredible story,” Chopra Jonas wrote on social media in response to the film’s success. “‘The White Tiger’ being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to [author] Aravind Adiga, Ramin, [actors] Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, [producer] Mukul Deora, [executive producer] Ava DuVernay, and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings.”

“The White Tiger” is now streaming on Netflix. Chopra Jonas’ memoir “Unfinished” will be released February 11.

