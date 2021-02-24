‘Ray Donovan’ Feature Film with Liev Schreiber in the Works from Showtime

Schreiber will co-write a new movie with showrunner David Hollander that picks up where Season 7 left off.

A “Ray Donovan” movie is in the works from Showtime, the network announced on Wednesday. Series star Liev Schreiber will return to his role as the titular antihero, a professional “fixer” who trades in all sorts of illegal activity to protect his high profile clients. Series favorite Jon Voigt will reprise his role as Ray’s father Mickey Donovan, as will Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget. In an intriguing turn, Schreiber will co-write the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who will also serve as director.

The new film will pick up where the seventh and final season left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also take a page from “The Godfather Part II” by marrying the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story of 30 years ago.

“When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Showtime head Gary Levine as part of the network’s announcement. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

Created by Ann Biderman, “Ray Donovan” quickly became Showtime’s flagship series after its June 2013 pilot episode broke viewership records, making it the network’s biggest premiere at the time. The series attracted high profile recurring visitors over the years, including stints for Susan Sarandon, Elliot Gould, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Hank Azaria, Wendell Pierce, Ian McShane, Katie Holmes, and Alan Alda.

Showtime unceremoniously canceled “Ray Donovan” after seven seasons on February 4, 2020, with little warning to fans or Hollander. Plans were in place for an eighth and final season, which seems to be where this movie will pick up. The cancellation was rumored to have been collateral damage in the CBS-Viacom merger. Following the announcement, Schrieber took to Instagram to tease the potential future project.

“It seems your voices have been heard,” Schrieber wrote to fans. “Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan.”

