Rosamund Pike Speaks Out About Body Being Altered for Movie Poster

The "I Care a Lot" star said she was photoshopped on the poster for "Johnny English."

Rosamund Pike is currently enjoying a global audience with the Netflix hit “I Care a Lot,” in which she stars as a shady legal guardian who drains the bank accounts of her elderly wards. Recent press has afforded her the opportunity to look back at her career as an Oscar nominee for “Gone Girl,” and more, including a role in the 2011 action comedy “Johnny English Reborn.” Speaking virtually on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Pike took the chance to address an issue she’s hinted at before, which is her body being altered and photoshopped for the poster of that movie.

“For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented,” she said. “In the poster for the character shot, I have got a very impressive chest, which I don’t have.”

Pike also said that for a more recent film, last year’s “Radioactive” in which she starred as Marie Curie, the color of her eyes was changed to her bewilderment.

“For ‘Radioactive,’ strangely, they made my eyes brown. I still don’t quite know why. Sort of browny-hazel color.”

She added, in the clip you can watch below, that she has also wondered how many other times her body had been photoshopped without her realizing.

“Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, ‘Oh, I’ve got brown eyes,’ or, ‘I’ve got massive breasts.’ But there’s probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don’t notice it,” she said. “Because I think we’re all losing our grip on what we really look like.”

Pike isn’t the only actress to call out being Photoshopped in publicity materials. Zendaya, another actress with a current Netflix film thanks to “Malcolm & Marie,” called out body modification done to her in Modeliste Magazine back in 2015, writing on Instagram, “Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.”

“I Care a Lot,” starring Pike and directed by J Blakeson, is now on Netflix. Read IndieWire’s review here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.