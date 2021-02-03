Sacha Baron Cohen: I Will Hire Rudy Giuliani to Contest Golden Globes If ‘Borat,’ ‘Chicago 7’ Lose

Baron Cohen has tied the Golden Globes record for most nominated actor in a single year.

How is Sacha Baron Cohen celebrating his handful of Golden Globes nominations? By ripping Rudy Giuliani, of course. The actor wisecracked in a statement reacting to his three Globes nominations by saying he will hire Giuliani to contest the Hollywood Foreign Press Association should they not give prizes to Baron Cohen’s nominated films, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,'” Baron Cohen said in a statement. “These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment.”

Baron Cohen continued, “I especially want to congratulate the visionary of ‘Chicago 7,’ Aaron Sorkin, and ‘Borat’s’ Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honored—and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Baron Cohen picked up three nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, tying Jamie Foxx, Helen Mirren, and Bradley Cooper as the most nominated actor ever in a single year. Baron Cohen picked up two acting nominations, Best Supporting Actor for “Chicago 7” and Best Actor (Comedy/Musical) for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and he’s also nominated as a producer on “Borat'” for Best Motion Picture (Comedy/Musical). Bakalova’s Best Supporting Actress nomination brought the Globes total for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” to three. “Chicago 7” is nominated for five Globes, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Song.

Giuliani has been a target of Baron Cohen’s throughout the publicity tour for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which climaxes in an uncomfortable interview between Bakalova’s Tutar and Giuliani. Speaking about the scene following the release of “Borat 2,” Baron Cohen said, “Well I would say that if the President’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms. I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

“Borat 2” is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The 2021 Golden Globes are set to air Sunday, February 28 at 8pm ET on NBC.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.