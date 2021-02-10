Samantha Bee Interviews Activists, Not Insurrectionists, Arrested at the Capitol — Exclusive

Bee interviews protestors — real ones, not insurrectionists — who have been arrested at the Capitol in the latest "Full Frontal" episode.

IndieWire is exclusively premiering a clip from the upcoming “Full Frontal” episode, which will air on TBS tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. In the video, Bee sits down for an interview with four individuals who were previously arrested for protesting various issues on Capitol Hill and compares their arrests to the treatment of the pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

This is Bee’s first reporting in the field since she started doing “Full Frontal” remotely last year as a result of the pandemic. The interview subjects include Stephanie Woodward, an ADAPT organizer and co-founder of Disability EmpowHer Network, who was arrested while protesting cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act; Sisters of Mercy nuns JoAnn Persch and Pat Murphy, co-founders of Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants, who were arrested while protesting inhumane immigration policies at the Capitol; and Jumaane Williams, public advocate of New York City, who was arrested at the Capitol for protesting unjust deportation policies.

In the clip, Woodward questioned why the pro-Trump mob, some of whom were photographed stealing items from the Capitol and carrying zip-ties, were easily able to breach the building, while peaceful protestors tend to receive significantly harsher treatment from the police.

“I was wondering why they were getting a VIP pass. Did someone forget to plan here? Because, when a group of 200 wheelchair users comes to protest they have buildings blocked off,” Woodward said in the clip. “So clearly, something went wrong or, honestly, was intentionally not there. Capitol police have taken canes away from the blind people indicating that they could be used as a weapon.”

Woodward, who uses a wheelchair, noted that she was carried out of the building by several police officers and put her on the sidewalk despite knowing she couldn’t move; they then continued using her wheelchair to ferry people out of the building like a dolly.

Five people died due to storming of the U.S. Capitol in January, which was caused by a mob of Trump supporters who instigated a riot during the Electoral College’s certification of then President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Dozens of the rioters have ties to far-right political groups and have stated that they stormed the Capitol in support of and at the behest of Trump.

“If you’re pushing to uphold the systems of supremacy and privilege, you’ll be given the guided tour,” Williams said in the clip. “People keep saying, ‘What we saw on the Capitol is Un-American’ but the most American thing you can do is try to uphold white supremacy. It’s as American as apple pie.”

Check out IndieWire's exclusive "Full Frontal" clip below:

