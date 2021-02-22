HBO Debuts First Footage of ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain

A 2021 sizzle reel reveals a first look at this star duo in HBO's remake of the famed Ingmar Bergman 1973 miniseries.

HBO has revealed first look footage at its highly anticipated “Scenes from a Marriage” remake, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Originally written and directed by Ingmar Bergman, the 1973 miniseries starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson as an affluent married couple whose marriage is charted across a decade, from disintegration to reconciliation and back again. The new limited series is co-created, written, and directed by Hagai Levi, who last examined a discordant marriage throughout five seasons on “The Affair,” which he co-created with Sarah Treem. The project marks a reunion for Chastain and Isaac, who led J.C. Chandor’s 2014 film “A Most Violent Year.”

Bergman’s Swedish original was condensed from its original six parts to a theater-friendly, three-hour movie in 1974 for its American release. Bergman based the saga on his own experiences, including his longtime relationship with muse and partner Ullmann, to whom he was married from 1965 to 1970.

Isaac last teamed with HBO on the limited series “Show Me a Hero” in 2015, which earned him a Golden Globe award. His upcoming projects include roles in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” reboot and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.”

Chastain, meanwhile, replaced Michelle Williams on the project, who reportedly dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. “Scenes From a Marriage” will mark the first notable TV appearance for two-time Oscar nominee Chastain since her early days. She will next be seen on film playing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for director Michael Showalter in Searchlight’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Veteran television executive Michael Ellenberg, the former HBO head of drama responsible for commissioning iconic series such as “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “True Detective,” and “The Leftovers,” is executive producing the new “Scenes From a Marriage” via Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor content will produce.

According to Variety, which first broke the news of the series, a “Scenes from a Marriage” remake has been in the works for years as a longtime dream project of Ellenberg’s. Recently, Hagai Levi co-created the Israeli-American HBO miniseries “Our Boys.”

Check out the first images of Chastain and Isaac in “Scenes from a Marriage,” as well as many other intriguing HBO offerings, below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.