Big Will Reportedly Not Be in the ‘Sex and the City’ Revival on HBO Max

Page Six has learned that Chris Noth, also known as Mr. Big, will not reprise his role in the upcoming reboot of “Sex and the City,” titled “And Just Like That,” on HBO Max. Carrie’s on-and-off love interest over the course of the original show’s six seasons, Big ended up with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character at the end of the series and the two were finally married in the follow-up movies despite some rocky moments along the way. So how will the creative team write him out of the show? That isn’t yet known, though IndieWire has reached out to HBO representatives for comment.

Chris Noth will be joining Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, as the no-shows in “And Just Like That.” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis will all be returning to the reboot as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively, and they’re joined by writer Michael Patrick King as well as scribes from “Shrill,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Tuca & Bertie.” Cattrall has long been vocal about never wanting to return to Darren Star’s beloved franchise, so HBO Max has to get creative about how it will explain the fan-favorite character’s absence and Big’s as well.

The Page Six report also notes that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband Steve, was rumored not to be returning to the series either, though a representative told the publication he’s in talks to star. As for Samantha Jones, HBO content chief Casey Bloys recently said, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Boys said that Parker and writer/director Michael Patrick King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast… It’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

“And Just Like That” is expected to go into production later this year.

