Shia LaBeouf on Hiatus from CAA Following Sexual Battery Lawsuit

LaBeouf's hiatus from CAA was reported several weeks after FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against the actor accusing him of physical abuse.

Shia LaBeouf is on hiatus from Hollywood talent agency CAA following a sexual battery lawsuit against the actor.

Variety reported on Tuesday evening that LaBeouf has been receiving inpatient care for five weeks and is currently living at an inpatient facility. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndieWire that LaBeouf made a decision to step away from work and focus on his health and is currently receiving inpatient care. He in on hiatus from CAA and has not been fired from the talent agency, according to the source.

IndieWire has reached out to LaBeouf’s representatives and CAA for comment.

LaBeouf’s hiatus from CAA was reported following a December lawsuit by LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, Tahliah Debrett Barnett, also known as FKA twigs, who accused the actor of physical abuse during their relationship. The lawsuit alleged that LaBeouf performed several lurid acts ranging from drunken assaults and manic driving to knowingly infecting FKA twigs with an STD.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” FKA twigs said in December.

Karolyn Pho, another ex of LaBeouf who is involved in the lawsuit, alleged that “LaBeouf did not like it if they spoke to or looked at male waiters; in an interview, Ms. Barnett said she learned to keep her eyes down when men spoke to her. She also stated in the suit that Mr. LaBeouf had rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him, which he enforced with constant haranguing and criticism.”

LaBeouf told the New York Times in December that “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” but added that he was a “sober member of a 12-step program.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in December in response to the lawsuit, per Variety. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The lawsuit caused Netflix to scrub LaBeouf’s name from its “Pieces of a Woman” For Your Consideration Page in December. The film is LaBeouf’s most recent acting credit; he previously appeared in films such as “Transformers” and “The Tax Collector.”

