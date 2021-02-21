‘SNL’: Gina Carano, Ted Cruz, and Andrew Cuomo Stop by Britney Spears’ Talk Show

Chloe Fineman delivers a skillful impression of Spears on a talk show called "Oops, You Did it Again."

“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend in one of the standout episodes of Season 46 of the NBC series so far. The British heartthrob was joined by musical guest Bad Bunny in an episode that tackled many of the hot-button issues of the day including, of course, the firing of Gina Carano from Disney’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” and Texas senator Ted Cruz’s botched trip to Cancún that made headlines earlier this week.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman also delivered one of her typically skillful impressions as Britney Spears, who was in the news recently since the premiere of a New York Times Presents documentary, titled “Framing Britney Spears,” on Hulu. In the “Saturday Night Live” sketch below, Fineman as Spears hosts a talk show called “Oops, You Did It Again,” where she interviews the likes of Cruz (played by Aidy Bryant), Cuomo (played by Pete Davidson), and Carano (played by Cecily Strong).

“You all know me from my upbeat Instagram videos and the word ‘conservatorship,” Fineman says. “I started this show, ‘Oops, You Did it Again,’ so that people can come on and apologize for things they’ve done wrong. After the ‘Framing Britney’ documentary came out, I am receiving hundreds of apologies a day.”

“I’m pretty bad at human stuff,” Bryant’s Cruz says. “Would a coward have the cahoots to blame his actions on his young daughters?… The whole trip was ‘the girls” idea. They love Cancún. There’s so much for kids to do. The topless beach, shots at Señor Frog’s, swimming with sick dolphins. They love it.”

Pete Davidson, playing Cuomo, is skewered by “Saturday Night Live” as the New York Governor is grilled about his treatment of nursing home deaths during COVID. He then tells Cruz, “Do not associate yourself with me. We are not the same. I am a man, you are a clown. If you mess with me, I will send you to a clown hospital. And when you die, I will not count your body,” he warned.

Next week, Nick Jonas will do double duty as both the host and the musical guest of “Saturday Night Live.” He is following previous guests this season including Regina King, Dan Levy, and John Krasinksi.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.