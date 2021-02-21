Regé-Jean Page Reprises His ‘Bridgerton’ Role in ‘SNL’ Intimacy Coordinator Sketch — Watch

Page was joined by Chloe Fineman, Pete Davidson, and Mikey Day in roasting the series' steamy sex scenes.

Those fans eagerly awaiting the production start of “Bridgerton” Season 2 to get their Regé-Jean Page fix can sleep a little better after the British-Zimbabwean heartthrob’s hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live.” The beloved star — who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, and one of London’s most eligible bachelors — was joined by musical guest Bad Bunny on Saturday, February 20 in Studio 8H for the latest entry in the 46th season of “SNL.”

One of the highlights of the evening’s episode was a sketch roasting the Netflix series for its steamy sex scenes — with Chloe Fineman playing Daphne opposite Mikey Day and Pete Davidson as incompetent intimacy coordinators. Watch below.

Other hosts this year have included John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King. Next up is Nick Jonas. Despite the pandemic, “Saturday Night Live” continues to take place within the studio and with a socially distanced, limited-capacity audience.

“Bridgerton,” created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, was quickly renewed for a second season after becoming one of Netflix’s most-streamed series ever.

Fan buzz around Page led to his name getting thrown into the rumor mill over being a possible contender to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. Page added fuel to his own Bond speculation in a December 16 social media post that read, “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred,” a reference to how Bond likes his martini mixed.

Later in January, during a virtual interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Page downplayed the rumors and said, “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I can please as far as that goes.” But Page also added that it could be because British actors tend to get complimented by being told they should play Bond.

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word,” he said. “It’s like a merit badge, like the ‘B’ word merit badge… “I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge,” in reference to Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston, who’ve also been in the running.

