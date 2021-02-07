‘SNL’: ‘Weekend Update’ Skewers Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump, and More — Watch

This week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" was hosted by Dan Levy with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

On the latest episode of Season 46 of “Saturday Night Live,” Dan Levy joined as host, along with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Levy’s opening monologue featured a walking tour of the socially distanced “SNL” set, and included a guest appearance from his father, Eugene Levy. While many of the night’s gags revolved around the COVID crisis, things naturally took a turn for the political during the “ ” segment hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. During their “SNL” breakout, the co-hosts discussed topics ranging from Joe Biden’s pending economic stimulus package, Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump’s forthcoming impeachment trial. Watch below.

“President Biden said Friday he will move ahead with his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan with or without Republican support, because the economy needs a massage and Joe Biden isn’t waiting for permission,” Jost said. “An interview with Biden will air before tomorrow’s Super Bowl between the Bucs and the Chiefs. Incidentally, ‘buck’ and ‘chief’ is also what Biden calls his friends when he forgets their names.”

Later in the sketch, Jost also referred to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “conspiracy huffer” who “believes cancer is a bio-weapon created in a secret Jewish lab.”

Michael Che made reference to Greene’s support of conspiracy theories revolving around September 11 and school shootings. “Anybody who believes those crazy conspiracies has to be as blind as Stevie Wonder is pretending to be,” Che said. “Greene apologized for her previous remarks, saying ‘9/11 absolutely happened.’ And to honor that day, Greene plans to hijack and crash the Republican party.”

Touching on last month’s still unraveling events that took place on the U.S. Capitol, Che added, “A new report shows that a number of people storming the Capitol didn’t actually vote in the election. So maybe they weren’t the savvy political geniuses we all thought they were.”

In talking about the upcoming impeachment, Jost referred to Donald Trump not as the former President, but as a “former social media influencer.”

Next up on “Saturday Night Live” will be host Regina King (an Oscar contender this year for “One Night in Miami”) with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. That episode will debut on February 13.

