‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Sets HBO Return with New Series from Alec Berg

Michael Imperioli is developing a scripted series based on his experiences as a Buddhist.

Michael Imperioli, who starred in HBO’s acclaimed “The Sopranos” as Christopher Moltisanti, is preparing to head back to HBO for a new series.

Variety reported that Imperioli is teaming with Alec Berg (“Barry”) to develop a scripted series in which the actor will star. The publication described the project as a “meta blend of fact and fiction loosely based on Imperioli’s experiences as a practicing Buddhist.” A prospective release date and additional casting details were not provided. Though the project’s tone is unclear, Berg’s filmography (including “Barry” and “Silicon Valley”) suggests that the series could have a comedic bent.

Imperioli and Berg will co-write and executive produce the series. Amy Solomon, who runs Berg’s production company, will also serve as an executive producer, according to Variety. Imperioli is no stranger to writing: He wrote five episodes of “The Sopranos” and also has writing credits on films such as “The Last Full Measure” and “Goodfellas.”

Imperioli’s work on “The Sopranos” was critically acclaimed, and he received five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series for his portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti, who served as Tony Sopranos’ protégé, in the series. Imperioli won an Emmy for his portrayal in 2004 and was also nominated for two Golden Globes.

Imperioli starred in a wide variety of film and television projects following his work on “The Sopranos.” He had roles in recent films such as “Primal” and “One Night in Miami,” as well as television shows like “Alex, Inc,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “Project Blue Book,” and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.” Imperioli also had a memorable cameo in “Watchmen,” playing an alternate reality version of himself.

As for Berg, who is under an overall deal with HBO, the untitled Imperioli project would mark the latest in a string of HBO projects for the writer. Berg directed four episodes of the aforementioned “Barry” and directed several episodes of acclaimed HBO series “Silicon Valley” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also has writing and producing credits on all three shows. He previously served as a writer on three episodes of “Seinfeld.” Berg has received 21 Emmy nominations throughout his career for his work on “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

