Ta-Nehisi Coates to Write New ‘Superman’ Movie for Warner Bros and Producer J.J. Abrams

No actor or director is currently attached to the project, which is in the early stages of development.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of “Between the World and Me” and “We Were Eight Years in Power,” is writing a new “Superman” movie. The news was first reported by Shadow and Act, which learned exclusively of the deal from Warner Bros. and DC Films. While the project is still early in the development phase, J.J. Abrams will produce under his Bad Robot shingle with Hannah Minghella serving as producer. Warners is keeping plot details under wraps, and no director or lead actor is yet attached.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates wrote in a statement given to Shadow and Act. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Coates is a renowned essayist, journalist, and writer of fiction and non-fiction. “Between The World And Me” won the National Book Award in 2015, and he won a MacArthur Genius Grant the same year. “Superman” will not be his first foray into the superhero space, as he has written “Black Panther” and “Captain America” series for Marvel Comics.

“There is a new, powerful and moving ‘Superman’ story yet to be told,” Abrams added. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

While no actor has been tapped to play Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, the exciting move to hire Coates has many on social media speculating if Warner Bros. will reimagine the iconic superhero as Black. A statement from Warner Bros. head Toby Emmerich hints at the possibility, suggesting Coates will have full creative freedom.

“’Between the World and Me’ opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” he wrote. “We’re confident that his take on ‘Superman’ will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel.”

Superman was most recently played by Henry Cavill in 2017’s “Justice League,” which will soon receive a director’s cut in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Cavill first appeared as the Man of Steel in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” followed by 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.