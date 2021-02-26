Telluride Film Festival Set for in-Person Event September 2-6

The festival is optimistic about an in-person event taking place this fall in Colorado.

The Telluride Film Festival today announced its dates for the upcoming 48th edition. The event is scheduled to take place September 2-6, 2021, with an added day to the normally weekend-long event. According to a statement from the festival, organizers are optimistic that by September, when the vaccination process will by then be long underway, and with all necessary safety precautions including an extra day to spread out the festivities, an in-person event will likely be possible.

“We are beyond excited to announce our dates,” said Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger. “Our position within the festival calendar gives us hope that we will be able to hold the festival this year. We are guided by science and are continuously evaluating the global pandemic in relation to health, travel, and live events. Time will tell, but in the meantime, we are busy planning for and putting together an incredible program.”

There are currently no new pass sales available to the public at this time. A waitlist will be compiled on a first come, first served basis. More information may be found on the festival website here.

“As a result of the Festival’s 2020 cancellation, the majority of passholders requested to roll over their passes to 2021,” Huntsinger said. “Without knowing theater capacity restrictions, the small number of passes left are being held back out of an abundance of caution.”

Last year’s event set for September 3-7, and also with an extra day for safety, was canceled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the festival did go on to announce a robust lineup that included Oscar contenders for this year including “Nomadland” and “The Father.” The Telluride news arrives as festivals start to resume in-person events, though this year’s Sundance was entirely virtual. Cannes is currently set for July 6-17, though those dates could change.

“We would like to take this moment to thank everyone for their continued support of Telluride Film Festival. There have been some truly remarkable souls who went above and beyond throughout the past twelve months,” said Huntsinger. “It has been a difficult year for everyone, and we hope to welcome back our audience to the beautiful mountains of Telluride to do what we do best: celebrate the art of film.”

