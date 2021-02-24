Disney+ at TCA: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ First Reactions and ‘Loki’ Release Date

Footage released to television critics reveals that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" doesn't skimp on high-octane sequences.

Marvel fans won’t have to wait much longer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the second Disney+ installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney unveiled more than 15 minutes of new footage of the upcoming six-episode series on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour, where the streamer also announced that “Loki” will be released on June 11, 2021.

Disney has billed “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which will premiere on March 19, as a global adventure that tests the abilities — and the patience — of its titular protagonists. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will star in the series as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, respectively. The duo previously appeared in a handful of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The characters were last seen in “Avengers: Endgame,” where Captain America (Chris Evans) passed his mantle and iconic shield to the Falcon.

The early footage of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” including the CGI-packed fight featuring Falcon that Disney teased on Wednesday to television critics, indicates that the show will be significantly more action-oriented than “WandaVision,” which premiered on Disney+ on January 15. The two Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are the first of the franchise’s many upcoming television installments that are slated to premiere on Disney+ in the coming years. The streaming service will also be home to the Tom Hiddleston-led “Loki,” while “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” are slated to premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.

Among the reactions:

2nd one was Bucky with a therapist where she was trying to get him to talk about his issues. Also featured some well shot action. Both scenes show that @MarvelStudios is spending serious $$$ on their @disneyplus stuff but you already know that after watching #WandaVision. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2QBKKVJY8o — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 24, 2021

Got to see two pretty great scenes from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and surprised by how hard it hits. More blood than I was expecting; getting – appropriately – Cap and Winter Soldier vibes. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) February 24, 2021

And if you liked the way #WandaVision dug into the trauma of being a superhero, you’re going to get a way more grounded version of that in #FalconAndWinterSoldier . And Sebastian Stan remains the MCU’s hot emo boi. (2/2) #TCA21. pic.twitter.com/Nz0DLyu6Vr — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) February 24, 2021

Several Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans will appear in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” alongside Mackie and Stan’s characters. Daniel Brühl, who portrayed the antagonistic Helmut Zemo in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” is expected to square off against the protagonists, while Emily VanCamp, who portrayed Sharon Carter in “Civil War” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” will also appear in the show. The principal cast is rounded out by Wyatt Russell, who will portray John F. Walker, a government-backed successor to Captain America. The Disney+ show will serve as the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for the character, who is frequently referred to as U.S. Agent in the comic books.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that are expected to premiere on Disney+ include “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” a Samuel L. Jackson-led series, and an untitled series about the nation of Wakanda, among others. Outside of the MCU, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will debut on Disney+ on May the 4th. (Get it?)

“It all comes down to the storytelling,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, during the TCA presentation. “The bar is set high for the features and the series, and we try to exceed that bar every time.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.