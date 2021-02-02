‘The Nevers’ First Trailer: Joss Whedon Creates HBO’s Next Genre-Mashing Original Series

Whedon created the HBO series, but he announced last November that he was exiting the project.

Joss Whedon is responsible for some of the most beloved genre television series ever made, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Firefly” and “Dollhouse.” Now Whedon is back with HBO’s “The Nevers,” albeit with a twist. While Whedon created and executive produced the Victorian Era science fiction series, he announced in November he was stepping away from the series. By this point, “The Nevers” had already wrapped production on its six-episode first season. Whedon is no longer involved with “The Nevers,” but HBO’s teaser trailer for the show is peak Whedon with its clashing of genres and super-powered female action heroes.

The official synopsis for “The Nevers” from HBO reads: “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The ensemble cast of “The Nevers” also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

Whedon wrote in a statement published in November 2020 that he was leaving “The Nevers,” explaining, “This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer.”

“I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change,” Whedon continued. “I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

HBO confirms “The Nevers” will air in April, although a specific date has not yet been announced. The show will air episodes on HBO, all of which will become available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the first trailer for “The Nevers” and see the first-look photos below.

HBO

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.