Tim Burton to Direct Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series for Netflix

The iconic Addams Family character will be the focus of Tim Burton's upcoming live-action Netflix series.

Tim Burton will make his television directorial debut via Netflix’s upcoming live-action series about Wednesday Addams, the iconic character from “The Addams Family.”

Netflix announced that “Wednesday” will be directed by Burton, who was previously tapped to direct a 3D Addams Family project that was scrapped in 2013. Longtime writing partners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, who previously wrote films such as “Spider-Man 2” and “Shanghai Noon” and the “Smallville” television show, will serve as showrunners on Netflix’s upcoming series.

Netflix billed the eight-episode “Wednesday” as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for ‘Wednesday’ we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s director of original series, said in a statement. “They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story.”

“Wednesday” will be executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, and Gail Berman. Casting details and a release date were not provided by Netflix.

The Burton-directed Addams Family series has been anticipated for several months; reports surfaced in October 2020 that Burton was in talks to direct all episodes of the latest television adaptation of the horror-comedy franchise. According to the report, the new live-action series is said to be set in present day and told from the point of view of Wednesday Addams. The character was most recently voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz in the 2019 animated “Addams Family” film, and in earlier iterations was portrayed by Christina Ricci in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 “The Addams Family” live-action movie and the 1993 sequel, “Addams Family Values.”

Burton has experience adapting gothic characters and worlds for the silver screen; he directed the popular “Beetlejuice” and “Batman” films, which premiered in 1988 and 1989, respectively. He also put a dark spin on classic titles via films such as 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland.” Burton’s last film was another live-action remake, 2019’s “Dumbo.”

