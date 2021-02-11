HBO Boss: ‘True Detective’ Season 4 Finding ‘a New Voice,’ No Talks for Young Tony Soprano Series

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says the network is "working with a couple of writers to find the right tone" for new "True Detective."

Good news for “True Detective” fans: HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline that a fourth season of the Emmy-winning anthology crime series is being developed with new writers in the hope of finding “the right tone and take” on a new story. Nic Pizzolatto created “True Detective” at HBO and oversaw the first three seasons. While the show’s debut run in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was a zeitgeist-capturing hit, critical reception nosedived in season two. The third season, starring Mahershala Ali, somewhat rebounded the “True Detective” brand in 2019.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take,” Bloys said. “It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us, so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

While Pizzolatto told IndieWire in April 2019 about two ideas that were circulating for the fourth run of “True Detective,” the creator eventually left HBO for FX and a new project that was to reunite him with McConaughey. News broke in late January that Pizzolatto was negotiating an early exit from his FX deal, leaving his television future unknown.

Bloys was also asked about the upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark,” which stars James Gandolfini’s son Michael as a young version of Tony Soprano. Bloys shut down theories claiming “Many Saints” is being designed to set up a prequel series centered around young Tony.

“I haven’t had any conversations,” Bloys said. “[Michael] is a great actor, we had him on ‘The Deuce,’ and he is really good in the movie but there has been no real conversations about turning it into anything. Let the movie come out and let the people enjoy it but there hasn’t been any real conversations about turning it into anything beyond the movie.”

Bloys had similar thoughts to share in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that he thinks “the movie should come out and stand on its own and people can enjoy it. I hadn’t been in any real conversations about doing more. I have no idea if David [Chase] is even thinking about that. He’s just been focused on the movie.”

