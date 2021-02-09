‘WandaVision’ Head Writer Says Bringing That Character to the MCU Is ‘the Biggest Thrill’

"WandaVision" head writer Jac Schaeffer discussed the complexities of bringing an alternate version of Quicksilver into the Disney+ show.

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “WandaVision” Episode 5.]

The latest episode of “WandaVision” ended with a bombshell twist that could fundamentally change the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come.

“WandaVision” Episode 5 ended with Wanda (Elizabeth Olson) opening her door and seeing Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), aka Quicksilver, her brother who died during the events of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” But while the “Age of Ultron” version of Quicksilver was portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the new version is played by Peters (reprising his role from 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”). The reveal was a major plot twist and possibly introduced the multiverse concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though “WandaVision” has yet to confirm how and why Quicksilver is back.

Unsurprisingly, the series’ head writer Jac Schaeffer is keenly aware of how equally confusing and impactful the character’s reappearance is for longtime franchise fans. Schaeffer discussed “recasting” Quicksilver in an interview with Marvel.com that was published on Monday.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer said in an interview with Marvel.com. “And then we were like, ‘How in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this?’ Because that’s the thing: You can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story [is more difficult].”

Schaeffer and Marvel compared Peters’ surprise appearance to classic sitcom tropes where well-known characters are recast “without much fuss” and noted that she hatched the idea early into her work on the series with executive producer Mary Livanos.

“This show is such a mind scramble and because it’s working on so many levels, and there’s so many notions of what’s real and what’s not — and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that — we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Schaeffer said. “We thought like, ‘How do we give him this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy?’ And we had long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and like, stirs things up with the family — that sitcom trope.”

“WandaVision” premieres new episodes Fridays on Disney+.

