‘WandaVision’: Yes, Pietro’s Halloween Hair Was a Tribute to Wolverine

The hair and makeup team of "WandaVision" discuss working with black-and-white and comic references.

In between humming “Agatha All Along” or deconstructing the numerous Easter Eggs to be found hidden in each episode of “WandaVision,” there is also the chance to dazzle at the series’ amazing work in the hair and makeup fields. Each episode is a feast for the eyes, between the different hair techniques on Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda or Vision’s (Paul Bettany) various makeup looks.

Tricia Sawyer (make up) and Karen Bartek (hair) said much of the series’ looks were already laid out by director Matt Shakman. Both worked in different capacities for Marvel previously, with Bartek on both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” so the pair was able to dive right in and start researching the different sitcom eras Wanda and Vision would live in.

Each episode, according to Bartek, started with a basic sitcom to work with, like “I Love Lucy” or “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” “Some really great ideas stemmed off of each other from that,” she said. Having something to visually reference that already existed, said Sawyer, helped a lot because the knowledge of what looks could work were already out there as inspiration.

Working with black-and-white in the series’ earliest episodes was something Sawyer said necessitated a change in makeup colors. “We had to do a lot of tests because we shot with the old-school cameras and lighting,” she said. “With Lizzie [Olsen], for example, I had to change her foundation shade; we had to go a little pinker. And because of the cameras her eyeshadow was an almost robin’s egg blue-green to look natural in the tones of black and white.”

When it came to the wigs, there was a similar undertaking. Bartek said that while it often felt like there 10,000 wigs to deal with there were actually 22 made in total throughout the various eras. The wigs were similarly treated to replicate the styles of the different times. “We set all the wigs with setting lotion and old-fashioned rollers, did a lot of back-combing,” Bartek said.

One element fans have been wondering about is the hair styling of Evan Peters’ recast Pietro. Was his look a deliberate callback to Wolverine and Peters’ role as Quicksilver in the “X-Man” movies? “It was something that Matt really [wanted]. They kind of planned that,” Bartek said. Sawyer seconded that, saying that they did try to blend the two universes.

“WandaVision” is streaming now on Disney+.

