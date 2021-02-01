Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: Live Stream the Announcement Online

"Nomadland," "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," and "The Queen's Gambit" are expected to land multiple Golden Globe nominations this year.

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The ceremony is celebrating its 78th year in 2021 with a virtual event hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Nominations are set to be announced at 8am ET/5am PT on Wednesday, February 3. The 2021 nominations announcement will be exclusively streamed on Facebook via the Golden Globes official Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website. IndieWire will embed the live stream below when it is made available. The Golden Globes are voted on by the approximately 90 journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

On the film side, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are expected to land multiple nominations in the drama categories, while “The Prom,” “Hamilton,” “Palm Springs,” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” could be leading contenders in the comedy/musical categories. After shutting out women directors for the last several years, both Zhao and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) could find themselves in contention for Best Director. Click here to read all of IndieWire’s film predictions, courtesy of awards editor Anne Thompson.

Last year’s big television winners, “Succession” and “Fleabag,” are out of the races in 2021, leaving the door open for Emmys favorite “Schitt’s Creek” and the latest season of “The Crown” to dominate. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to shine a spotlight on new series, and there was no bigger new series in 2020 than the Netflix sensation “The Queen’s Gambit.” Series star Anya Taylor-Joy could land nominations in both the TV and film categories thanks to “Queen’s Gambit” and “Emma.” Additional drama series contenders include “The Mandalorian,” “Perry Mason,” “Lovecraft Country,” and “The Boys,” while comedy series contenders include “The Great,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Flight Attendant.” Click here to read Ben Travers’ predictions in every television category.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, February 28 on NBC at 8pm ET. The awards telecast is produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA. Watch the nominations announcement live in the video below when it becomes available to live stream.

