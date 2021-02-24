Watch the 2021 Golden Globes: How to Live Stream the Awards Show

Cord cutters have plenty of options to tune in to NBC's upcoming Golden Globes Awards show.

The Golden Globes are almost here and awards season buffs have a handful of options to tune into the upcoming virtual ceremony.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will kick off on Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Like all other recent awards shows, the latest installment of the Golden Globes will be held virtually for health and safety reasons. That said, the event will be as star-studded as always. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the event from New York City and Los Angeles, respectively.

The event will be broadcast on NBC, but cord cutters have several options to view the program. Golden Globe fans can use services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, all of which allow consumers to tune in to NBC. (Live channels may vary depending on your region.) Though subscribing to those platforms costs considerably more than the industry’s popular streaming services, they offer free trials — perfect for those who are only interested in tuning in for the Golden Globes.

As always for events airing on broadcast networks, the show can also be accessed for free via digital antennas. Service varies depending on location, but a digital antenna is often an excellent option for cord-cutters looking to watch live events.

The event will mark the fourth time that Fey and Poehler have hosted the program; the duo last hosted the awards show in 2015. Last year’s Ricky Gervais-hosted Golden Globes received mixed reviews from critics.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers broke down the biggest snubs and surprises from the nominees for the latest Golden Globes on February 3. Travers noted that popular titles such as Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and HBO’s “I May Destroy You” failed to garner any love from Golden Globes voters, while Netflix’s “Ratched” and “Emily in Paris,” which received comparably mixed reviews, received several nominations.

Snubs and surprises aren’t the only reason that the Golden Globes made headlines in February. The Los Angeles Times reported on February 21 that members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the event, have engaged in self-dealing and created various ethical conflicts. Per the Times’ report, HFPA members collected nearly $2 million in payments from the organization during the fiscal year ending in June 2020, which was more than double the level of payments from three years ago. The report also noted that the HFPA, which does not have any Black members, had a history of overlooking acclaimed Black-led films for its top award.

