‘Wolfwalkers’ Team Teases ‘Epic’ 13-Episode Television Series

The directors behind the acclaimed "Wolfwalkers" recently teased a new hand-drawn animated series that will premiere on Apple TV+.

Cartoon Saloon co-founders Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart directed one of 2020’s most acclaimed films in “Wolfwalkers.” Now, the duo are setting their sights on the small screen in the form of a new hand-drawn animated series.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Moore and Stewart have plans to create a 13-episode animated series for Apple TV+. Though the project appears to be in its early stages — there’s no word on a release date or voice cast — the duo stated that the project would boast the same style of animation that made “Wolfwalkers” one of the most popular films of 2020.

“We have a big series for Apple TV that’s not really announced,” Moore and Stewart told Deadline. “But it’s epic because it’s feature-quality, hand-drawn animation across 12 half-hours, and then a big, hour-long special at the end, which is going to take a lot of work.”

Moore and Stewart discussed a handful of other topics in the interview, including their inspiration for “Wolfwalkers” and the difficulty of hand-drawing the film’s more complicated scenes, such as the bustling action sequences in the film’s climax.

“Wolfwalkers” received universal acclaimed from critics, including IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, who lauded the title as the best animated film of 2020 in his grade A- review.

“The animation isn’t just pretty, but also smart and active and even synesthetic in how it visualizes scent when Robyn turns into a wolf (wolfvision assumes an awesome, trippy black light aesthetic that could set kids on a path toward Pink Floyd fandom if their parents aren’t careful),” Ehrlich said in his review. “A clever use of split-screen allows Cromwell’s threat to cut into the forest with hegemonic force, while one particularly ominous scene is framed with an ever-thickening border of black paint that threatens to blot out Mehb’s tribe as if they were never there in the first place. Small moments radiate such ache and agency throughout; a quick beat in which Robyn casually brushes Mehb’s thick mane of red hair adds bounce to a scene that other movies would surrender to its exposition.”

Moore and Stewart’s full interview can be read on Deadline.

