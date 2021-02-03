Writers Guild Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘The Boys’ Among TV Nominees

"Better Call Saul" also nabbed four nominations, including three nods in episodic drama.

Just hours after the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, the Writers Guild of America, West and Writers Guild of America, East announced the latest batch of nominees for the upcoming WGA Awards, including honorees from television, new media, and news.

AMC’s “Better Call Saul” nabbed four nominations, one in drama series and three in episodic drama, which recognizes scripts from individual episodes of the season. Of particular note from today’s WGA announcement is the notable achievement of both Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Hulu’s “The Great” scoring nominations in both new series and comedy series. Both freshman shows also earned a nomination apiece in episodic comedy.

All the nominees will be celebrated at the joint 2021 Writers Guild Awards virtual ceremony, taking place on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

A partial list of nominees is below. A complete list of today’s nominations, including categories for radio/audio and promotional writing can be found on the WGA website here.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Boys” (Amazon Studios)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX Networks)

New Series

“Dave” (FX Networks)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Original Long Form

“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (USA)

“Hollywood” (Netflix)

“Mrs. America” (FX Networks)

“Safety” (Disney+)

“Uncle Frank” (Amazon Studios)

Adapted Long Form

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Clouds” (Disney+)

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Original & Adapted Short Form New Media

“#FREERAYSHAWN” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler” (AMC Digital on YouTube)

“Most Dangerous Game” (Quibi)

* Per Writers Guild Awards submission rules, if there are insufficient entries in any category, those entries may be placed in another category.

Animation

“A Springfield Summer Christmas For Christmas,” “The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Bart The Bad Guy,” “The Simpsons” (Fox)

“I, Carumbus,” “The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Prank You for Being A Friend,” “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Three Dreams Denied,” “The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Xerox of a Xerox,” “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Episodic Drama

“Bad Choice Road, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Fire Pink,” “Ozark” (Netflix)

“JMM,” “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Raised by Wolves,” “Raised by Wolves” (HBO Max)

“Something Unforgivable,” “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Trouble Don’t Last Always,” “Euphoria” (HBO)

Episodic Comedy

“Grandma & Chill,” “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” (Comedy Central)

“The Great,” “The Great” (Hulu)

“It’s Not You, It’s Me,” “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“Pilot,” “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“The Tank,” “Grace & Frankie” (Netflix)

“Trick,” “High Maintenance” (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Comedy/Variety Specials

“30 Rock: A One-Time Special” (NBC)

“Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” (YouTube)

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (CBS)

“Yearly Departed” (Amazon Studios)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“How To with John Wilson” (HBO)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock Originals)

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Hollywood Game Night” (NBC)

“Jeopardy!” (ABC)

“Weakest Link” (NBC)

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Season” (Disney/ABC Syndication)

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials

“Countdown,” “The Astronauts” (Nickelodeon)

“Mo Willems And The Storytime All Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime” (HBO Max)

“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” (HBO Max)

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

“The Sleepover” (Netflix)

“Speaking of Cancer,” “Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)

Documentary Script — Current Events

“Agents of Chaos, Part I” (HBO Documentary Films)

“Agents of Chaos, Part II” (HBO Documentary Films)

“The Choice 2020: Trump vs Biden,” “Frontline” (PBS)

“Whose Vote Counts,” “Frontline” (PBS)

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“Opioids, Inc.,” “Frontline” (PBS)

“The Poison Squad,” “American Experience” (PBS)

“The Violence Paradox,” “Nova” (PBS)

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Anger in America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir” (ABC News)

“Critical Condition” “60 Minutes” (CBS News)

“Gale Sayers Obit” (WCBS-TV)

“The Wild West of Covid Testing,” “60 Minutes” (CBS News)

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Exhume the Truth,” “60 Minutes”(CBS News)

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming” (ABC News)

“The African Basketball Trail,” “60 Minutes” (CBS News)

Digital News

“Pornhub Doesn’t Care” (Vice.com)

“This Week Has Happened Before” (Slate.com)

“The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd” (Slate.com)

“Why Did the Government Separate This Family?” (Slate.com)

