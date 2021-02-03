Zack Snyder Rails Against Calling His ‘Justice League’ Fans ‘Toxic’: ‘It’s a Bunch of B.S.’

Snyder wonders how his fans could be "toxic" when they raised over $200,000 for suicide prevention.

Zack Snyder is speaking out against accusations that his fanbase is “toxic” and that WarnerMedia’s decision to revive his director’s cut of “Justice League” for HBO Max is “a win for toxic fandom.” In an interview with “Release the Snyder Cut” author and CinemaBlend managing director Sean O’Connell, Snyder pushed back against claims criticizing his fanbase and suggested that people he is not allowed to name are responsible for constructing a dangerous narrative about his fans.

“I just think that’s sour grapes. There’s really no other way to say it,” Snyder said about his fans being labeled “toxic.” “We know the people who were the architects of that narrative, and it’s pretty obvious what their agenda is. Those are people that I’ve been held back from confronting, by wiser people in the room. Because I’d love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice. Just to say, one, you don’t know shit about what you’re talking about…There’s a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they’ve ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they’ve said is wrong.”

Snyder continued, “I would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who these fakers are and what should be done to them, or with them. It’s just a bunch of BS. In regards to that toxic fandom, or it’s ‘a win for toxic fandom,’ again, in what world does this ‘toxic fandom’ raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention? How is that toxic fandom? They’ve probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don’t understand.”

During the social media campaign urging Warner Bros. to release the Snyder cut of “Justice League,” fans of Snyder raised over $200,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The reason Snyder left “Justice League” in the first place and was replaced by Joss Whedon is because his daughter Autumn died by suicide. Snyder is currently finishing up post-production on “Justice League,” which is set to debut March 18 on HBO Max.

