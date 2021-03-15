Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ Leads with 10 Noms, Plus ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Judas,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ and More

"Nomadland," "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and more landed multiple Oscar nominations in 2021.

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. While the 2021 Oscars ceremony was originally set for February 28, the Academy decided to delay the event to late April to accommodate the pandemic upending much of the theatrical release calendar in 2020. Because of the pandemic, the eligibility window for the 2021 Oscars was extended from January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, two months longer than normal. The Oscars are also allowing films that debuted on streaming or PVOD platforms to compete for Oscars, so long as they originally planned for a theatrical release.

Last year’s Oscars were a historic event as Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made history in a number of top categories, including becoming the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture. Bong also became the first Korean filmmaker to earn the Best Director prize. Many in the industry viewed the “Parasite” Oscar wins as a watershed moment for the Academy, and all eyes are focused on how the Oscars will continue such inclusive forward momentum in 2021.

Going into Oscar nominations morning, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” had the bulk of awards season momentum thanks to winning Best Picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes. While “Nomadland” has been cleaning up at awards shows (it also won Best Feature at the Gotham Awards and is nominated for a ceremony-leading seven prizes at the BAFTA Film Awards), many of the races remain tight heading into Oscar night.

The complete list of 2021 Oscar categories is below. IndieWire will update each category with its respective nominees as they are announced live. Winners for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced Sunday, April 25. The ceremony will air on ABC at 8pm ET.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Phedon Papamichael (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

