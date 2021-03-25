2021 PGA Awards: The Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The complete list of TV and film winners.

The 2021 Producers Guild Awards ceremony honors the best in TV and film over the last year, and it’s important awards ceremony for Oscar pundits. The winner of the PGA Awards’ top prize has historically been a strong indicator of which film will will go on to win the Best Picture Oscar. Since 1989, the PGA winner has matched up with the top Oscar 21 out of 31 times. It happened in 2018 with “Green Book,” but not last year: “1917” won at the 2020 PGAs, but the Academy Award for Best Picture went to “Parasite.”

This year, 10 movies are competing for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures (see the full list of nominations below). Seven 2021 PGA nominees for the top prize are also 2021 Oscar Best Picture nominees: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound Of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

One film, “The Father,” earned a Best Picture nod without a PGA nomination, while the PGA nominated three films for its top prize that did not receive nominations for the Academy Award: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “One Night in Miami.”

Top TV nominees include “Ted Lasso,” “Bridgerton,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Undoing,” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” all noted for their frequent appearances in guild awards this season. Critical favorite “I May Destroy You” earned a PGA nomination despite being snubbed by or ineligible for other awards.

The majority of the awards will be handed out Wednesday, but the PGA gave out awards in several categories during an event over the weekend. The award for Outstanding Sports Program want to “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics,” Season 1; Outstanding Children’s Program went to “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special;” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” Season 3 won Outstanding Short-Form Program; and “BRCvr” won the PGA Innovation Award.

See the list of nominees for the 2021 PGA Awards below. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced live.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black)

“Mank” (producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski)

“Minari” (producer: Christina Oh)

“Nomadland” (producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao)

“One Night In Miami” (producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein)

“Promising Young Woman” (producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell)

“Sound Of Metal” (producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Croods: A New Age (producer: Mark Swift_

“Onward” (producer: Kori Rae)

“Over the Moon” (producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou)

“Soul” (producer: Dana Murray) (winner)

“Wolfwalkers” (producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Better Call Saul,” Season 5 (producers TBD)

“Bridgerton,” Season 1 (producers TBD)

“The Crown,” Season 4 (producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn) (winner)

“The Mandalorian,” Season 2 (producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John

Bartnicki, Carrie Beck)

“Ozark,” Season 3 (producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Season 10 (producers TBD)

“The Flight Attendant,” Season 1 (producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah

Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair)

“Schitt’s Creek,” Season 6 (producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin,

Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis) (winner)

“Ted Lasso,” Season 1 (producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly)

“What We Do in the Shadows,” Season 2 (producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“I May Destroy You” (producers TBD)

“Normal People” (producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto) (winner)

“The Undoing” (producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer)

“Unorthodox” (producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bad Education” (producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (producers TBD)

“Hamilton” (producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller) (winner)

“Jane Goodall: The Hope” (producers TBD)

“What the Constitution Means To Me” (producers TBD)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes,” Season 53 (producer: Bill Owens)

“The Last Dance,” Season 1 (producers: Mike Tollin, Curtis Polk, Estee Portnoy, Andrew Thompson, Gregg Winik, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Connor Schell, Peter Guber, Jason Hehir) (winner)

“Laurel Canyon,” (producers TBD)

“McMillion$,” Season 1 (producers TBD)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (producers TBD)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle” (producers TBD)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Season 26 (producers TBD)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Season 7 (producers TBD) (winner)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Season 6 (producers TBD)

“Saturday Night Live,” Season 46 (producers TBD)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race,” Season 32 (producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan)

“The Masked Singer,” Seasons 3-4 (producers TBD)

“Nailed It!,” Season 4 (producers TBD)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Season 12 (producers TBD) (winner)

“The Voice,” Seasons 18-19 (producers TBD)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” (producer: Jonnie Hughes)

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” (producer: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness)

“My Octopus Teacher” (producer: Craig Foster) (winner)

“Softie” (producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko)

“A Thousand Cuts” (producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn)

“Time” (producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley)

“The Truffle Hunters” (producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw)

