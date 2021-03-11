ACE Editing Awards Nominees Include ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Mank,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’

Getting snubbed were "News of the World," "Da 5 Bloods," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and "One Night in Miami."

Nominees for the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards include such Best Picture contenders as Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” David Fincher’s monochromatic “Mank,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” (as a comedy), and Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal.”

The awards show will be held live on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Overlooked, though, were “News of the World” (edited by “Argo” Oscar-winner William Goldenberg) and “Tenet,” as well as three Black-led dramas, “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “One Night in Miami.” However, there’s still the possibility of one or two of these making the final Oscar nominations, along with the buzzy “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman.”

In terms of using the Editing win as an Oscar bellwether for predicting Best Picture, the last time the winners coincided was “Argo” in 2012. Best Picture favorite “Nomadland” could do it again this year with director Zhao serving as her own editor for the Terrence Malick-inspired recessionary road odyssey. If nominated, she joins a select group of directors who also edited their movies: Alfonso Cuarón (co-winner for “Gravity”), James Cameron (co-winner for “Titanic”), David Lean (“A Passage to India”), Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”), Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (“No Country for Old Men,” “Fargo”), Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”), and Jean-Marc Vallée (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

Josh Ethan Johnson

But Zhao faces stiff competition, particularly from Fincher’s go-to editor Kirk Baxter, who adroitly cuts back and forth between the arduous scripting of “Citizen Kane” in 1940 by witty, alcoholic, Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), with flashbacks of his ’30s Hollywood antics; and “The Trial of the Chicago 7’s” Alan Baumgarten, who deftly captures the Sorkin rhythm of the overheated courtroom drama, the flashbacks of the peaceful demonstrations turning violent, and the bitter political rivalry between the ambitious Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and the more radical Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen).

Documentary nominees include “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Dick Johnson is Dead,” “The Dissident,” “My Octopus Teacher,” and “The Social Dilemma.” Animated feature nominees include the five Oscar frontrunners: “Soul,” “Wolfwalkers,” “Onward,” “Over the Moon,” and “The Croods: A New Age.”

As previously announced, Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”) will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, and Oscar-nominated film editors Lynzee Klingman (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”) and Sidney Wolinsky (“The Shape of Water”) will receive Career Achievement Awards.

A full list of nominees for the 71st annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Mank,” Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari,” Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot,” Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On the Rocks,” Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs,” Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“The Croods: A New Age,” James Ryan, ACE

“Onward,” Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon,” Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul,” Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers,” Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident,” Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Teacher,” Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma,” Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Beastie Boys Story,” Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Last Dance,” “Episode I,” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” “Exposed,” Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Good Place,” “Whenever You’re Ready,” Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending,” Trevor Ambrose

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “On The Run,” Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Resurrection,” Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Happy New Year,” Tim Roche, ACE

“Insecure,” “Lowkey Trying,” Nena Erb, ACE

“Ted Lasso,” “The Hope That Kills You,” A.J. Catoline

“Ted Lasso,” “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Call Saul,” “Bad Choice Road,” Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

“Killing Eve,” “Still Got It,” Dan Crinnion, ACE

“Mr. Robot,” “Method Not Allowed,” Rosanne Tan, ACE

“This Is Us,” “Forty: Part Two,” Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Bosch,” “The Ace Hotel,” Steven Cohen, ACE

“Euphoria,” “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

“The Mandalorian,” “Sanctuary,” Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“Ozark,” “Wartime,” Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Hamilton,” Jonah Moran

“Mrs. America,” “Phyllis,” Robert Komatsu, ACE

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Exchanges,” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Watchmen,” “The Extraordinary Being,” Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Cheer,” “God Blessed Texas,” Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

“The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth,” “Who the F*** Are We?,” Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

“Deadliest Catch,” “Mayday Mayday,” Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

“How To With John Wilson,” “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,” Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

“8:46,” Steven Bognar

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor,” Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Adam Gough, ACE

“Saturday Night Live,” “Tom Hanks,” Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Big Mouth,” “Nick Starr,” Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers,” “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids,” Jeremy Reuben

“BoJack Horseman,” “Nice While It Lasted,” Brian Swanson

“Rick and Morty,” “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” Lee Harting

