‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy Winner Annie Murphy Joins ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Cast

At long last there’s news to report about “Russian Doll” Season 2; Annie Murphy, who starred in CBC’s popular “Schitt’s Creek” will appear in the upcoming sophomore season of Netflix’s darkly hilarious series.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Murphy will appear in Season 2 of “Russian Doll,” but did not provide any details about the character that she will portray. While fans of the show, which premiered its first season on Netflix in February 2019, will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about Murphy’s character, the news marks one of the few major announcement about the series’ upcoming second season in over a year. Work on the series appears to be steadily progressing; TVLine reported on Tuesday that production on “Russian Doll” Season 2 began last week.

The first season of “Russian Doll” centered on Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a depressive and detached woman who finds herself trapped in a time loop that forces her to confront and overcome her personal issues. Nadia meets Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), a man facing a similar predicament during the events of Season 1 and the duo must work together to find a way out of their unnatural situation.

“Russian Doll” Season 1 was a critical success and received four Emmy nominations. IndieWire’s Ben Travers championed the show, which was co-created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, in his grade A- review of Season 1, and offered particular praise for its performances and writing.

“There’s much more to appreciate about this quick hit of brilliance, from the leads’ soulful performances to the edgy, adventurous direction, but “Russian Doll” must be treated like its namesake. Unpacking it over and over again will reveal fresh insights,” Travers said in his review. “Each piece is worth admiring for different reasons, and each episode offers its own rewards. We’ll be talking about this first season for quite some time, so don’t forget to take a moment and appreciate how well it all comes together. Hell, just appreciate that Headland, Lyonne, and Poehler told their story in eight episodes that never run longer than 29 minutes. Great things come in small packages, and this marvelous matryoshka is no different.”

