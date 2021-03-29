Armie Hammer Dropped from ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ After Rape Accusation

This is the third high-profile project Hammer has lost amid sexual assault allegations.

Armie Hammer has been dropped from another film in the aftermath of sexual assault allegations directed against the actor. He is no longer attached to the espionage thriller “Billion Dollar Spy,” the third high-profile film Hammer has lost, including “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather,” and the rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez. “Billion Dollar Spy” is a Cold War drama directed by Amma Asante, and co-starring Mads Mikkelsen. (Variety first reported the news.)

The news arrives not long after Armie Hammer was accused of rape by a woman identified as Effie, who held a press conference on March 18 with her attorney Gloria Allred. The woman alleged that the sexual assault took place in April 2017 and that, during an encounter, Hammer “violently raped” her and repeatedly banged her head against a wall. The actress also said that Hammer committed other “violent acts” against her without her consent.

The allegation led to a probe by the LAPD, whose sexual assault investigation is currently active. Hammer, via his attorney, denied the accusations, with a statement reading, “Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

Hammer was originally cast in “Billion Dollar Spy” in late 2020. In the film produced by Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures, Hammer was set to play a CIA agent who develops a bond with a Soviet engineer (Mikkelsen) while in Moscow. The project is being developed by Walden Media.

Hammer has been at the center of a social media controversy for most of the year after alleged leaked messages surfaced detailing the actor’s sex life. The headlines surrounding Hammer led him to exit “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Offer.” Hammer was also dropped by his agency, WME.

After Hammer left “Shotgun Wedding,” he issued a statement about the scandal involving him allegedly sending social media messages to different women about his sexual fantasies. The statement read, “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer has no other projects currently on the docket, as filming on “Death on the Nile” has long been completed and will hit theaters in February 2022.

IndieWire has reached out to representatives from the film and for Hammer for comment.

