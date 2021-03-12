‘Atlanta’ to Start Filming Seasons 3 and 4 This April in London, Paris, and More

The long production hiatus for FX's acclaimed comedy series is finally coming to an end.

At long last, Donald Glover and the rest of the cast behind FX’s acclaimed “Atlanta” series are set to begin production on Season 3 and Season 4 of the comedy.

Deadline reported on Friday that the “Atlanta” team will travel to Europe on March 23, where both upcoming seasons will be shot. Production is expected to begin April 5 in London before continuing in Amsterdam and then Paris, according to the publication.

The “Atlanta” production news is the first major kernel of information about the show since FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf told the press in September 2020 that production was expected to resume in early 2021. At the time, Landgraf noted that production had been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but added that the show’s writing team had written all of the scripts for “Atlanta” Season 3 and 4 in the early months of the pandemic. The third and fourth seasons of “Atlanta” will be shot back-to-back, which was the original production plan back in 2019. Landgraf also noted in 2020 that both of the upcoming seasons would not be entirely shot in Europe.

The third season of “Atlanta” was ordered in June 2018, several weeks after the show’s sophomore season ended. The long wait between Season 2 and Season 3 was attributed to Glover’s busy schedule prior to the coronavirus pandemic; Glover released his fourth studio album in 2020, wrote and produced 2019’s “Guava Island” musical film, and voiced Simba in Disney’s 2019 “The Lion King” remake.

“Atlanta” has enjoyed consistent critical success since its first season premiered in 2016. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the series’ writing in his grade A review of Season 2 in 2018.

“Brothers Donald and Stephen Glover, who penned the episodes, continue to find natural rhythms to convey the bigger picture,” Travers said in his review. “When Paper Boi drives home the theme of Episode 3 in one perfect comparison, it connects. And so much hits home even without a declarative statement, like the bizarre climax of the premiere. You’re waiting for a moment to happen without really knowing why. Then it happens and everything clicks. Never does it feel like the show is up on a pulpit, nor does it stray from its characters’ compelling points of view.”

