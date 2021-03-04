ATX TV Festival Sets Virtual 2021 Edition, Expanding Dates and Access for Season 10

Following its online-only 2020 event, the Austin-based TV festival will once again host an immersive "at home" experience — this time, bigger than ever.

In celebration of its 10th season, the ATX Television Festival is expanding its dates accordingly. ATX TV Season 10 will run from June 11-20, covering 10 days for the first time in festival history, and this year’s edition will once again be held virtually.

Last year’s festival was billed ATX TV… From the Couch!, and this year will offer another unique and immersive “at home” experience filled with premieres, panels, screenings, special events, and more. The 2021 festival will be a mix of daily VOD programming and appointing viewing, with more interactivity and community focus.

Typically held in Austin, TX, the ATX TV Festival successfully pivoted to a virtual event last year during the first few months of the pandemic. The 2020 edition hosted exclusive panels and screenings of some of the year’s best series, including “I May Destroy You,” “P-Valley,” “Perry Mason,” and “The Good Lord Bird,” in addition to writers’ room discussions, table reads, and more enticing conversations (like this mini “Leftovers” reunion between Justin Theroux and Ann Dowd). Fans were able to access events via ATX’s official YouTube channel and were encouraged to donate to a host of charities aiding in pandemic relief.

For Season 10, ATX staff will host events from iconic Austin locations during the festival’s second weekend (June 18-20), and ticketing will be available April 1. A Festival Badge will cost $150, day passes are $25, and single events will run $12. The first round of programming will also be announced in April.

In addition to festival access, ATX TV is also launching a Virtual Membership Program that allows for exclusive access to year-round events, screenings, Q&As, and more. ATX has been ramping up its full-time offerings over the past few years, including a recent panel for and advance screening of “The Walking Dead.” Membership includes access to “Members Only” events, and combo packages that include Festival Badges will be available, as well.

Finally, the ATX TV Festival also announced the return of its annual “The Pitch Competition,” which provides up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to pitch to TV showrunners, executives, and decision-makers. The competition is presented in partnership with Final Draft Inc., The Black List, and Sundance Institute’s Episodic Program. Semi-finalists for this year’s competition will be announced on Friday, March 5, and finalists will be announced April 16. The deadline for submissions has already passed.

For more on the ATX TV Festival, head to the official website.

