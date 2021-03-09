BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Nominations: ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Rocks’ Dominate with Seven Noms Each

The BAFTAs overhauled their voting process for 2021 after shutting actors of color and women directors in 2020.

Nominations for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards have been announced by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). This year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony was set to take place February 14, but the organization pushed the awards to April 11 after the Academy announced it was delaying the Oscars telecast to the end of April. The BAFTAs were the first major awards ceremony to push back its 2021 ceremony date following the Oscars delay.

“This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year,” BAFTA said in a statement at the time. “The date for the 2022 Film Awards, announced last year as 13 February, is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review, and any changes will be published once the Review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations.”

The BAFTAs also followed the Academy’s lead last year by announcing it would be joining the Oscars in adopting “representation and inclusion standards” for future ceremonies. Back in 2018, BAFTA became the first film awards organization to introduce diversity criteria. The group uses the BFI Diversity Standards as a requirement for eligibility for the British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer category.

The BAFTA Film Awards came under fire in 2020 for shutting out actors of color in the four acting races (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor) and only nominating male filmmakers in the Best Director race. BAFTA’s film committee chair Marc Samuelson admitted there is an “infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms.” The organization overhauled the voting process for 2021 in an attempt to have more inclusive nominees.

Below are the nominations for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News Of The World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Casting

Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas And The Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Minari ,Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks, Lucy Pardee

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Costume Design

Ammonite, Michael O’connor

The Dig, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

Make Up & Hair

The Dig, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Sound

Greyhound, Tbc

News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

