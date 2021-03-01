‘Batman Beyond’ Director Urges Fans to Demand Revival from Warner Bros: ‘We Would Like to Make It’

Following rumors that HBO Max is developing a sequel to "Batman: The Animated Series," the "Batman Beyond" team is also looking for a revival.

“Batman Beyond” voice and casting director Andrea Romano is calling on fans of the animated series to let Warner Bros. know there is a demand for a revival because the team behind the program is more than ready to return with new episodes. The news comes as Warner Bros.’ streaming platform HBO Max is about to world premiere “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” which got greenlit by WarnerMedia after years of fan demand to let Snyder finish his original cut of the 2017 superhero tentpole. Romano sent the message to fans IGN Fan Fest’s “Batman Beyond” table read over the weekend.

“It will depend on the fans asking, and asking, and asking for it until [show owner] Warner Bros. would be foolish not to,” Romano said. “So they have to begin a campaign of sorts and just let Warner Bros. know that that’s what they want. Because we would like to make it, it would be great fun — we’re all still around, we’re all still available, everybody’s still doing beautiful work. So yes please, and thank you.”

“Batman Beyond” ran for three seasons and 52 episodes from January 1999 to December 2001. Following the series finale, a “Batman Beyond” feature film was released straight to DVD. The storyline was set in a futuristic Gotham City and centered on a teenaged Batman named Terry McGinnis who is mentored by an elderly Bruce Wayne. Will Friedle voiced Terry McGinnis, while Kevin Conroy voiced Bruce Wayne. Additional voice roles were played by Cree Summer, Lauren Tom, Stockard Channing, and Angie Harmon. The series was created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett.

Romano’s pitch to fans arrived following rumors in January that WarnerMedia and HBO Max were in the early stages of developing a sequel series to another fan favorite “Batman” series, “Batman: The Animated Series.” The companies have found great success with the animated “Harley Quinn” series, thus all the speculation and interest in bring other DC Comics animated series back to life on streaming.

During an episode of his “Fatman Beyond” podcast, Kevin Smith confirmed he had heard of “reliable” talk in regards to a sequel to “Batman: The Animated Series” coming to HBO Max. Smith added, “How fucking amazing would that be because you can just literally pick up and keep going. It’s not like, oh we gotta explain why everyone’s older, it’s fucking animation man so you can go right back to those amazing fucking stories. That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do ‘Batman: The Animated Series.’ You can’t fuck up the legacy, that’s for damn sure.”

All three seasons of “Batman Beyond” are currently streaming on HBO Max.

