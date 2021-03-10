Best Marvel Funko Pop! Toys for Superhero Fans: “Avengers,” “WandaVision,” and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko Pop! vinyl figures might be some of the coolest collectibles on the market. The pop culture-focused consumer products company has partnered with Marvel for a bunch of exclusive collections based on your favorite superheroes. Of course, that includes Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers squad.

But the latest round of insanely popular Marvel designs are inspired by the Disney+ series, “WandaVison.” Aside from being home to a slew of MCU titles, Disney+ houses Pixar, Star Wars, and of course, Disney animated movie favorites. The streaming giant is also home to thousands of other movies, and shows, including “The Simpsons,” and the epic Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.” On Tuesday, Disney+ announced that the streaming company has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers in 16 months since its launch.

If you’re not already subscribed, you can sign up for just $6.99 a month, or $12.99 a year for a bundle deal with Hulu. There’s also a Disney+ annual subscription option for $79.99 a year.

Ahead of last week’s “WandaVision” finale, Funko Pop unveiled a sneak peek at the new collection, which hasn’t officially dropped yet (some of the vinyl figures will hit shelves next week, the rest will be released throughout the year). The new collection includes action figures of Wanda Maximoff in her Scarlett Witch garb, and fan favorite, Agatha Harkness.

It’s safe to say that some designs are more popular than others, meaning it’s never to early to stock up on a few action figures, especially while they’re still available. Whether you’re adding to your own collection, or buying them as a gift we rounded up some of the best Funko Pop Marvel action figures for superhero fans. Check out our selection below.

“WandaVision” fans will enjoy these groovy stylized figures of Vision and the Scarlet Witch. Marvel’s ‘70s Vision action figure is next up for release in the toy giant’s “WandaVision.” series. The 3.75 inch vinyl launches on March 26, but you can pre-order it now.

Funko Pop! Marvel the Falcon & the Winter Solider

If you’re excited about “The Falcon & the Winter” soldier series, then this action figure is a perfect buy for less than $10. There’s also a Winter Soldier action figure, which will be back in stock on March, 19, and will make another great collectible.

Billie Davis wrote, “I collect specific Funko Pops. And with the release of the new series, I had to have both “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” as depicted. It was great adding them to my collection.”

If you’re a fan of “Avengers 2,” and the Asgardian god of thunder, than Funko’s Thor bobble head action figure is the way to go. The nearly four-inch figure features Thor sporting his red cape, and trusty hammer. Writes one reviewer, “Fun desktop accessory — I got this and the Loki one together, and the funniest thing is that their height difference is exactly the same as in the movies — Thor being ever-so-slightly taller. Very sturdy too, my toddler children had a field day with this one before I had a chance to rescue him from their clutches, and the spring remains unbroken to this day.”

There are a few different designs of the Iron Man bobble head figure, and this one seems to be one of the more popular styles. Like the other Marvel figures, Iron Man ships in a protective plastic display box, to ensure that it doesn’t get damaged in transit. Reviewer Carry A. wrote, “This is such a great gift. Great addition to any collection.”

The Black Widow vinyl pop figure was originally released as apart of last year’s Avengers Assemble collection. Black Widow was the fifth of the six action figures in the line, all of which are standing on a four-inch plastic base that can be connected to the other figurines. The Black Widow action figure is the centerpiece that connects the other figures in the Avengers Assemble collection. Writes one customer, “Just received this pop three days before expected and I love it! It is a great continuation of the Avengers Assemble set and my favorite Black Widow pop that has been released. The coloration and details are great– including her widow belt.

You can’t mention the Avengers without Captain America. Originally released last year, the Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel Avengers Captain America figures won’t be back until March 15, but you can pre-order them now. Whether you’re completing the collection, or looking to start one, Steve Rogers is a great addition. As one customer wrote, “This six piece set is one of my favorite Funko pop additions. I love how they all fit together to make one piece.”

Funko Pop! Marvel: “Captain America 3” Black Panther Action Figure

King T’Challa never looked more adorable. This Funko Pop! Marvel action figure was stylized from “Captain America 3: Civil War.” The action figure stands just under four inches, and comes in a window display box. Reviewer J. Price wrote, “T’Challa was so amazing in “CACW” and I was so excited to finally get a Black Panther Funko Pop, and this one does NOT disappoint! The detailing is great, he stands on his own (which is not the case for all Funko Pops *ahem*) and he’s a great addition to my Funko collection.”

Funko Pop made a bunch of different Black Panther action figures, including the Chase Variant Collectible, and a maskless T’Challa design, which was inspired by the “Black Panther” film.

It wouldn’t be fair to mention Black Panther without spotlighting his younger sister, Princess Shuri. Released last year, the Princess Shuri collectible still remains one of the more sought-after action figures from “Black Panther.” She also comes with an plastic stand. “This Shuri figurine is the most adorable thing I’ve bought on Amazon,” wrote reviewer K. Kat. “I absolutely love it!! The detailing is awesome. AND it’s a bobble head, which was a cool surprise. Before you toss the box, be sure to pull out the small, clear, circular stand that is located near the bottom of the internal packaging (I almost missed it). You’ll need it to keep Shuri standing. Otherwise, she’ll topple over with the slightest bump.

There may not even be any Avengers to assemble without Hawkeye. The skilled marksman is one of the founding fathers of the collective who recruited Black Widow, and and an ex-member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Hawkeye’s Funko Pop! action figure, complete with his signature bow and arrow, was the third to be released in the Avengers Assemble collection, and well worth it, as one reviewer Patty B wrote: “We waited forever for Hawkeye to come available on Amazon. We ordered this addition to our Avengers Assemble, and we are not at all disappointed! Love him! He came packaged well so his box did not get banged up or bent. He was worth the wait.”

Funko Pop! Marvel “Avengers: Endgame” Hulk With Guantlet

The incredible Hulk in this action figure from the “Avengers: Endgame” saga. The six-inch collectible fit perfectly on your desk or table, and captures Hulk with Thanos’ infinity gauntlet (and stones) in hand. One reviewer wrote, “Got this as a gift – perfect addition on my desk, right next to my Stan Lee Pez dispenser!”

