Where to Buy the Posters from This Year’s Oscar Nominees

The day that Oscar nominations are announced feels like an unofficial holiday for movie lovers. The culmination of extensive campaigns and months of speculation results in a list of nominees that tends to prompt plenty of spirited debate. It’s a day to fill out your ballots, lament the painful snubs, and celebrate the underrated favorites from last year that somehow slid into the pool of nominations. But beyond excitement about the awards themselves, it’s a day to look back at the best movies from the past year. Each year of film history is unique, with reoccurring themes and storylines naturally emerging, but it’s not always easy to connect those dots in real time. It typically takes some times before we begin to appreciate the year’s films as parts of a larger whole, and for some, that happens when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences narrows down its list of nominees. And what a year it was for film!

2020 was an undeniably historic time, and a banner year for cinema as well. Despite the trying times brought on by the pandemic, movies rose to the occasion. Some brilliant filmmakers contributed to our national discussions by shedding light on societal issues in ways that only moving pictures can. Others provided delightfully entertaining escapism, taking us out of the pandemic for a few hours. Even when it was impossible to gather in large crowds for in-person viewings, movies brought us together more than ever this year. It’s one of the only shared experiences that we can still bond over, and what better way to commemorate a stellar year in film, than by adding some of the year’s best movie posters to your collection? Regardless of your taste in movies, or interior design, there are some absolutely beautiful posters available. From Old Hollywood period pieces, to whimsical Pixar animation, and stripped-down coming-of-age sagas, these designs reflect the wide range of genres that made the last year such a special time for film.

Posters are one of the little things that makes cinema such a fun art form to follow. We generally don’t watch our favorite movies every single day (not judging if you do, of course), but hanging a poster in your home or office lets you connect with it on a daily basis. When you hear a movie is mentioned, it’s not uncommon for the poster to come to mind before any specific scene from the film. That can even be true for some of the most iconic films of all time. And of course, movie posters are great conversation starters, regardless of whether your guests love or loathe the films. If there’s a movie you loved this year, what better way to honor it than by buying the poster, and putting it on display? It might even make you feel, just for a minute, like you’re back in your local movie theater.

The pandemic-induced closure of theaters for the past year has taken away the biggest platform for movie posters to be displayed. The film industry carried on through streaming, and we ended up enjoying plenty of fantastic movies from home, but most of us missed out on the opportunity to stroll down the multiplex hallways and browse the coming attractions. Posters serve as reminders of great films, but they are often great works of art in and of themselves. For the past year, that art lost its museums, and even as theaters continue to reopen, it remains to be seen just how many of won’t be going back to theaters just yet. But no matter where you find yourself viewing these movies, decorating your space with the film’s posters is a great way to hold you over until you’re back in theaters.

The artists and designers behind the posters for this year’s Oscar nominees did some incredible work, that deserves to be seen. To love movies is to celebrate the contributions of a massive team of artists, working in widely different mediums, who come together to tell a story. Why should poster designers be left out?

While the Academy recognized all of these films for their contribution to cinema, the posters can definitely stand on their own as well. Even if the Academy had voted differently, every poster on this list would be worth owning. That said, if you’re decorating for a socially-distanced Oscar party, feel free to treat this list as a one-stop-shopping destination. Whether you are a cinephile decking out your screening room, or a film student who decided it’s finally time to replace that “Pulp Fiction” poster in your dorm, you can’t go wrong with any of these 12 prints. Check below to find out where to buy movie posters from the 2021 Oscar nominees.

For a movie as uncompromising as “Judas and the Black Messiah,” it’s appropriate that the poster stares you straight in the face. Shaka King’s historical thriller is nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, both earned nods in the category), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Song.

“Mank”

The 22.3 x 33.1 inch poster for David Fincher’s black-and-white Hollywood story is cool enough to hang near your “Citizen Kane” poster. “Mank” is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

This poster shows off the period costumes in George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of the August Wilson play, which earned Best Actor and Best Actress nominations (Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman), along with nods for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

“Minari”

The dreamlike, immersive poster pairs perfectly with the A24 film, which snagged nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

“Sound of Metal”

“Sound of Metal” is one of the day’s big winners, with six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

“News of the World”

Can you ever have too many pictures of Tom Hanks on your wall? “News of the World” is nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Sound.

“Nomadland”

Celebrate Chloe Zhao’s history-making nomination by picking up the poster that is unique as the film itself. Aside from Best Director, “Nomadland” scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.

“One Night in Miami”

Regina King’s feature directorial debut, “One Night in Miami,” brought home nominations for Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song. The understated poster does a timeless job of emphasizing the film’s historic subject matter.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom period piece is nominated for six Oscars in the categories of Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, and Best Film Editing. What’s great about this poster, is that it captures the film’s sprawling Hollywood scope, and star-studded cast.

“Promising Young Woman”

Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” was one of the year’s most exciting films, and the poster is a throwback that will be right at home next to your collection of B-movie art. The movie was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. If there was a category for Best Poster Design, you can count on it taking home a sixth nomination too.

“Soul”

This quaintly minimalist poster is whimsical, elegant, mysterious, and joyful. Just like Pixar’s “Soul,” which was nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Sound, and Best Original Score.

“Tenet”

If you already have the “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and Batman posters on your walls, so it’s high time to complete the collection. Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was nominated for Best Production Design and Best Visual effects.

